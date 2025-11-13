Watch: How a Tipperary farmer is ‘pushing yields’ with an award winning herd

In the fourth and final installment of this series, we visit Kildarby Holsteins, a pedigree Holstein herd situated in Co. Tipperary and run by the Cleary family.

Owen and Orla are milking 80 black and white cows on 65ac of ground in Borrisokane with their two daughters, Síomha and Aibhleann.

The Clearys operate an award-winning herd with several show calves, so maintaining optimum health is crucial.

Owen outlined the success he has had with feeding Grassland Agro's mineral blocks over the last 10 years.

The farm, which is in a liquid milk contract, can sometimes have problems with copper deficiencies, as the ground in the area is high in Molybdenum.

Owen recalled how Orla first noticed a 'reddish tinge' in their calves 25 years ago, which is when they first began supplementing their animals with copper.

He switched to Grassland Agro 10 years ago, and has been feeding their Immu Copper block post-calving since.

Owen said that not only does he find that the block helps maintain a strong immune system in the animals, but also improves their coats, giving them a nice rich, deep colour.

This is due to the copper block being packed with minerals, such as sodium and calcium, as well as trace elements such as copper, zinc, manganese, cobalt, selenium, and iodine.

Owen said he would be worried about the effectiveness of boluses, feeling they might not work for the full three months and adding that the animals who need the minerals will happily lick the block.

Minerals

Owen said they find the range of minerals a big advantage on the farm, especially considering how easy they are to use - the 15kg blocks are ready to go and have built-in plastic handles for easy movement.

He tries to keep the mineral programme as simple as possible, with four different types of mineral blocks mounted to pillars around the farm at different times of the year.

Throughout the year, there is always at least one type of mineral available 24/7, as Owen feels it is a great method to boost to the immune system of the animals.

He highlighted the importance of consistent access for animals, saying the timid cows who most likely need it can also access it, especially if feed space is tight.

The Clearys' show calves who are handled by Síomha and Aibhleann, are on a specific diet, getting hay and beet pulp regularly as well access to minerals ad-lib.

Products

After drying off cows, the Clearys give the herd Luneo Precalver, a product designed to support the immune system and improve colostrum quality while reducing the risk of milk fever, weak calves, stress, and foetal abnormalities.

The product which is packed with minerals, vitamins, and trace elements also promotes easy calvings and boosts fertility.

Owen highly praised the products, saying: "We find it very important because you are basically trying to give minerals to two animals, the cow and the calf."

Once said calf is born, the Clearys go straight in with Luneo Phos, as Owen feels it boosts fertility and gut function.

Owen said the the cows love it as the seaweed extract in it makes extremely palatable for the herd.

He finds this particularly important when cows are a bit down after calving and feed intakes are low but the animals are inclined to still go for the lick.

The family are also feeding the Immu Copper block during this time, saying the two work very well in conjunction with each other.

Throughout the year, animals also have access the Ceteia Ovin Zinc block in a bid to prevent lameness in the herd.

The block which has 12,000mg/kg of zinc, alongside an array of other important minerals, hardens the feet of the animals.

The family are feeding this all year round, with Owen saying the herd is susceptible to lameness when standing on hard concrete all day during the housed period, and then walking to and from the parlour during the grazing season.

The show calves have ad-lib access to Luneo Phos, and also get some copper and zinc, with the two girls stating that it leaves their animals with a silkier and shiner coat, a crucial aspect of dairy showing.

Only recently, their young heifer, Kildarby Top Blanche was awarded the title of highest EBI Holstein at the AXA National Dairy Show in Millstreet, Co. Cork, a sign of the success the Clearys are having on farm.

