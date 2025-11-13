New EU rules promise to tackle ‘unfair trading practices’ in agri-food sector

A new EU deal which aims to "support farmers’ position in the supply chain" has been reached in Brussels.

The provisional deal is on a regulation around new rules aimed at "combating" cross-border unfair trading practices in the agricultural and food supply chain.

The deal has been agreed by the European Council and the European Parliament.

Jacob Jensen, Danish Minister for Food, Agriculture and Fisheries said: "I am happy that we have reached a compromise with the European Parliament on the proposal on unfair trading practices in the food supply chain in relation to the cooperation between member state authorities.

"This does not change the directive on unfair trading practices, but this compromise will ensure a smoother cooperation across member states on enforcement, without adding unnecessary bureaucracy for the agri-food sector".

The agreement sets up a comprehensive set of rules for cross-border cooperation against unfair trading practices in business-to-business relationships within the agricultural and food supply chain.

It also aims to improve transnational cooperation in cases where suppliers and buyers are located in different member states.

Transparency

Sonja Canger, Minister Counsellor from the Danish Presidency believes the new rules give farmers, suppliers and buyers legal certainty along with clear and simple legislation that benefits all parties in a trading relationship.

"The agreement will enhance cooperation between member states, making it easier and faster to prevent unfair trading practises, especially in cross-border situations.

“This regulation is an important step forward in creating a more balanced and transparent food supply chain across Europe.”

EU cooperation

According to the EU Commissioner for Agriculture and Food, Christophe Hansen, the provision deal “will enable cooperation between enforcement authorities in such cross border cases”.

This, he added, will be made possible “by creating a mutual assistance mechanism national enforcement authorities will be able to share information, ask for support and even request other authorities to take action on their behalf.

“This cooperation makes it possible to launch joint investigations whenever there are signs of unfair trading practises that affect several countries.

"And through these coordinated efforts, the European Union can offer stronger protection to farmers and small and medium-sized suppliers against such unfair practises in the agri-food supply chain," the commissioner said.