Watch: Farmers protest at Leinster House against Mercosur deal

A farmer protest against the proposed Mercosur deal took place outside Leinster House today (Thursday, November 13).

The protest was led by the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association (ICSA) with representatives from other farm organisations and rural groups supporting it.

Several politicians also lent their support to the protests and were particularly strong in voicing their opposition to the Mercosur deal.

Many of beef farmers who were at the protest are concerned about the potential impact of beef imports to Europe from Mercosur countries if the deal goes ahead.

Beef farmers are concerned the level of imports being agreed in the current proposed Mercosur deal which they believe could undermine beef prices paid to Irish farmers.

Speaking to Agriland at the protest, ICSA president Sean McNamars said: "We're here today to try and stop the Mercosur deal.

"We in ICSA don't want to see it going through at any cost or in any form".

Separately the ICSA general secretary, Hugh Farrell said: "Every farming organisation is here today and we are united.

"The big thing for farmers is the beef imports.

"They're talking about 99,000t. There's already 200,000 tonnes coming into Europe. That is an embarrassment".

Farrell said that that Irish farmers are adhering to regulations that have been developed over the decades and are now being expected to agree to "an inferior [beef] product on our shelves.

He also said that he has "no belief in the safeguards" which aim to strengthen "protections" for EU farmers in EU-Mercosur deal

ICSA leaders were adamant today that the farm organisation is opposed to the proposed Mercosur deal going through in any form and have called on Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) to support them in their stance.