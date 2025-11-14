Shorthorn bulls reach €7,100 at premier sale in Carrick

The Irish Shorthorn Cattle Society hosted its Premier Show and Sale in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, on Saturday, November 8.

The top price on the day was €7,100, marking "another significant milestone for the society and setting a new record for the breed's bull prices," according to the society president, Amelda Middleton Leonard.

The top price of the day was paid for Lot 19, Rockville Ramsey, owned by Anthony Dockery from Co. Roscommon.

This November 2024-born bull was awarded Reserve Male Champion in the pre-sale show and is sired by Glann Jenson and out of Knockgraffon Big Roan.

The judges in the pre-sale show were Martin and Carmel Kelly and the auctioneer was Cian Connolly.

The Overall Female Champion was Glannview Zenith. This September 2024-born heifer sold for €5,000 for Adrian Flatley, Co. Mayo.

Champion Female Glannview Zenith 42 sold for €5,000. Owned by Adrian Flatley, Co. Mayo

The Male Champion was Creevolan Adrian. Born in May 2024, this bull sold for €5,000 also for John McDermott and family, Co. Roscommon.

Both champions were sired by Glann Jenson.

The Overall Reserve Female Champion and Junior Female Champion was Ballinlig Dandoline.

This April 2025-born heifer was sired by Ballyline Whitepark Bertie and sold for €3,000 for the Middleton-Leonard Family from Co. Westmeath.

Reserve Champion Female Ballinlig Dandoline, owned by the Middleton Leonard Family, Co. Westmeath sold for €3,000

The Junior Reserve Female Champion was Lismacool Astrid 431, sired by Chapleton Nijinsky. This heifer sold for €3,100 for Padraig Flanagan from Co. Roscommon.

Shorthorn bulls

The senior bulls born from January to November 2024 sold "exceptionally well" with the top price of €7,100 achieved by Rockville Ramsey, sired by Glann Jenson, for Anthony Dockery, Co. Roscommon.

Creevolan Adrian sold for €5,000 for John McDermott and Family, Co. Roscommon.

Champion Male Creevolan Adrian, owned by the McDermott Family, Co. Roscommon sold for €5,000

Ballylehaun Ukraine 4th, sired by Ballylehaun Fluffy 6th, sold for €4,600 for James Muldowney, Co. Laois.

The average price for senior bulls was €5,567.

Among the 2025-born bulls, Currowside Lucky Duke (January-born), sired by Ballyart Lucky, topped the section at €6,100 for Paudie O’Sullivan, Co. Kerry.

April-born Ballinlig Trump sired by Ballyline Whitepark Bertie, sold for €4,100 for the Middleton Leonard Family.

January-born Ballinlig Powerhouse sired by Bushypark Spark, sold for €4,000, also for the Middleton Leonard Family.

February-born Farahill Romeo sired by Farahill Ardal, sold for €4,000 for Alan and Faith Hill, Co. Monaghan.

The average price for 2025-born bulls was €4,550.

In-calf and maiden shorthorn heifers

In the in-calf heifer section, Lavally Jenny, sired by Crooked Post Drover, sold for €6,300 for John Mullooly.

Lavally Jenny owned by the Mullooly Family from Co. Roscommon sold for €6,300

Raheenadeeragh Lou Lou 2, sired by Doon Jupiter, sold for €5,500 for the McKeon Family from Co. Sligo.

Maiden heifers saw a peak of €6,100 for Tintrim Georgia from Marie and Anthony McNamara.

Among the January to August 2024-born heifers, Rockville Fogga 559, sired by Chapleton Pioneer, sold for €3,600 for Anthony Dockery.

Kilbeagh Caroline sired by Winalot Rodney, sold for €3,400 for Michael Flatley from Co. Mayo.

Bethlehem Spectacular sired by Castlehaven Bullet, sold for €2,900 for Thomas Fox from Co. Westmeath.

For heifers born between September and October 2024, Glannview Zenith sold for €5,000 for Adrian Flatley.

Dekeana Senortia sired by Crooked Post Compass 30J, sold for €4,300 for Henry and Sam Dudley from Co. Tipperary.

In the November to December-born section, Tintrim Georgia sired by Raheenadeeragh Jumbo, sold for €6,100 for Marie and Anthony McNamara from Co. Clare.

The average price for maiden heifers was €3,650.

Weanling sale

In the younger female classes, the January 2025-born Neifinn Heathermaidwilma, sired by Roanberry Phantastic, sold for €3,500 for Kevin Murphy, Co. Mayo.

Another January 2025-born Lismacool Astrid 431, sired by Chapleton Nijinsky, sold for €3,100 for Padraig Flanagan, Co. Roscommon.

The February to March 2025-born Listigue Della, sired by Napolean of Upsall, made €4,200 for Joe and James Cunney, Co. Sligo.

The April-born Ballinlig Dandoline, sired by Ballyline Whitepark Bertie, sold for €3,000 for the Middleton Leonard Family from Co. Westmeath.

The average price for weanling heifers was €2,918.

The overall clearance rate was 86%, with the average price across all lots standing at €3,831.