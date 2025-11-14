DAERA: Small Woodland Grant Scheme opens for applications

Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir has announced the 2025 Small Woodland Grant Scheme is now open for applications.

The scheme supports landowners to plant new native woodlands that will provide a wide and diverse range of ecosystem services and benefits for citizens, including contributing to mitigating climate change.

The measure provides up to £6,425/ha for establishment costs and annual premiums over a 10-year period.

Support is also available for new stock fencing, where required, to protect newly planted woodlands from livestock.

Applications for the fund can be made thorugh the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) online services until January 7, 2026.

Woodland

Commenting on the scheme, Minister Muir said this grant "offers landowners financial support to establish new native woodlands that shape our landscapes, livelihoods, and legacies for future generations".

"Expanding our native woodlands has a vital role to play in improving biodiversity and tackling climate change.

"Woodlands can also support the long-term sustainability of farm businesses as they offer nature-based solutions to riparian management and protecting our water quality.

"I strongly encourage landowners to take advantage of this grant as we work together to increase woodland cover across Northern Ireland," he added.

DAERA said that land that was eligible and on which Single Farm Payment (SFP) was paid in respect of the 2008 scheme year and is subsequently converted to forestry under an EU scheme remains eligible for the duration of the Forestry Scheme.