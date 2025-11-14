The risks associated with forestry "must be addressed to rebuild confidence in the sector", the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has said.

IFA farm forestry chair, Padraig Stapleton spoke after a meeting this week with GP Wood, a supplier of sawn softwood products based in Co. Cork.

Stapleton said he highlighted the "importance of the forestry sector working closer together" from grower to sawmill during the meeting.

During the meeting, IFA highlighted the need for price transparency.

“Until timber prices are made readily available, farmers’ confidence in the timber market is non-existent," Stapleton said.

"GP Wood gave a commitment to circulate timber prices to IFA each month."

Forestry targets

Director of GP Wood, Niall Grainger emphasised the need for farmers to explore forestry as an option as part of their farming enterprises.

“While the timber sector is competitive and has a promising future, without farmers planting it will be in rapid decline post mid-2030s," he said.

Stapleton added that the government has "ambitious targets" to reach 8,000ha of afforestation per annum.

"To achieve the planting targets, a credible Forestry Programme post-2027 that is attractive to farmers will be needed," the forestry chair said.

"The risks associated with forestry must be addressed to rebuild confidence in the sector."

'Massive opportunity'

Ireland must realise the "massive opportunity" that exists as timber construction is set to triple market value and deliver climate action, Forest Industries Ireland (FII) said recently.

The director of FII, Mark McAuley welcomed a report from the Timber in Construction Steering Group this year which outlines a roadmap for the timber sector to become a central pillar in meeting Ireland’s urgent housing needs and Climate Action Plan targets.

Mark McAuley welcomed the report as a "signal to farmers of the potential value of planting trees on their land, with such high future demand for timber".

McAuley said: “We have a massive opportunity to build more with wood in Ireland."