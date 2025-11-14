CSO: Milk price down 11.6% in year to September

Milk prices have dropped by 11.6% in the year to September 2025, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.
In the 12 months to September 2025, overall, the agricultural output price index increased by 7.8%.
The most significant output price increases in the 12 months to September 2025 were in cattle (47.3%), sheep (6.4%), and poultry (5%).
However, potato prices fell by 27.9%, cereals by 8.7% and pigs by 11.9% in the year.
Between August and September 2025, the output price index fell by 3.4% in the month, driven by falls in the price of milk (5.6%) and cattle (3.7%).
In the 12 months to September 2025, the input price index rose by 2.9%.
Increases in input prices were recorded for fertilisers (14.8%), veterinary expenses (4.7%) and electricity (2.4%).
Between August and September 2025, the input price index decreased by 0.3%.
Terms of trade fell by 3.1% in September 2025 when compared with the previous month, and was 4.8% higher when compared with September 2024.
CSO figures this week show that for consumers, the national average prices for dairy products and meat have all increased in the last year.
A 2L carton of full-fat milk has increased by 22c.
A pound of butter has jumped by 64c and the average price of Irish cheddar per kg increased by 80c in the year to October 2025.
The average price of a sirloin steak per kg is now €21.94, up from €17.22 in October 2024, while a striploin steak per kg has increased to €28.27 from €23.51.
A 1.6kg uncooked chicken was €5.84 in October 2024, increasing to €6.00 this year.