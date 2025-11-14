CSO: Milk price down 11.6% in year to September

Milk prices have dropped by 11.6% in the year to September 2025, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

In the 12 months to September 2025, overall, the agricultural output price index increased by 7.8%.

The most significant output price increases in the 12 months to September 2025 were in cattle (47.3%), sheep (6.4%), and poultry (5%).

However, potato prices fell by 27.9%, cereals by 8.7% and pigs by 11.9% in the year.

Between August and September 2025, the output price index fell by 3.4% in the month, driven by falls in the price of milk (5.6%) and cattle (3.7%).

Inputs

In the 12 months to September 2025, the input price index rose by 2.9%.

Increases in input prices were recorded for fertilisers (14.8%), veterinary expenses (4.7%) and electricity (2.4%).

Between August and September 2025, the input price index decreased by 0.3%.

Terms of trade fell by 3.1% in September 2025 when compared with the previous month, and was 4.8% higher when compared with September 2024.

Consumer prices

CSO figures this week show that for consumers, the national average prices for dairy products and meat have all increased in the last year.

A 2L carton of full-fat milk has increased by 22c.

A pound of butter has jumped by 64c and the average price of Irish cheddar per kg increased by 80c in the year to October 2025.

The average price of a sirloin steak per kg is now €21.94, up from €17.22 in October 2024, while a striploin steak per kg has increased to €28.27 from €23.51.

A 1.6kg uncooked chicken was €5.84 in October 2024, increasing to €6.00 this year.