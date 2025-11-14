Man injured after truck carrying straw overturns in Louth

Gardaí have confirmed that a man was taken to hospital this week after a truck carrying straw overturned on a road in Co. Louth.

The incident, involving two trucks, is understood to have happened around midday on Wednesday (November 12) on the N33 link road close to Ardee.

It is understood that the driver of one of the trucks, who is aged in his 50s, was taken by ambulance from the scene to hospital in Drogheda with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for a period as a clean-up operation took place; the route reopened to traffic a short time later.

Source: Louth County Council

In a statement, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told Agriland:

"Gardaí received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the N33 at Charleville, Co Louth on November 12, 2025.

"The collision involving two trucks occurred shortly after 12:00p.m.

"The driver of one of the trucks, a man aged in his 50s, was brought by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, for treatment of injuries not believed to be life threatening."

In a post on social media, Louth County Council paid tribute to members of its operations team and Louth County Fire Service who assisted with the clean-up.