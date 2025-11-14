National survey wants to hear from young farmers

The views of young people living in rural Ireland are being sought as part of a national survey being carried out by Young Fine Gael (YFG).

The survey, entitled "Towards a Better Future for Young People in Rural Ireland", aims to give young people across the country "a direct voice" in shaping the next YFG policy document.

According to YFG, the initiative seeks to capture the lived experiences and priorities of young people from towns, villages, and rural communities.

Young farmers, apprentices, and those living in smaller rural communities are being encouraged to share their views on the challenges and opportunities they face.

Survey

Jamie Malone, president of Young Fine Gael, said that they want to "make sure rural voices are heard" in the survey.

"Young people in rural Ireland are ambitious and deeply connected to their communities, but they face unique challenges.

"Whether it’s the cost of farming inputs, access to broadband, public transport, or opportunities to stay and work locally, we want to hear about it.

"This survey is your chance to make your voice count," he said.

Dean Kenny, YFG’s director of agriculture and rural affairs, added that they are "particularly keen" to hear from young farmers and those working in the agri-food sector.

"Young farmers are facing real pressures - from rising costs, overwhelming levels of paperwork to access grants, uncertainty about Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) supports and the future of family farms.

"Their insights are essential if we’re to build fair, practical policies that support rural livelihoods, encourage ambition, and help young people stay rooted in their communities," he said.

The survey, which should take around five minutes to complete, is available on the YFG social media channels.