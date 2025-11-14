IFI to provide over €1m for river restoration projects in 2026

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) is to provide more than €1 million to support healthy habitats for fish in rivers nationwide in 2026.

In 2025, IFI’s Habitats and Conservation Scheme awarded a total of €771,294 to 27 projects in 14 counties, including: Carlow; Cavan; Donegal; Dublin; Galway; Kildare; Laois; Louth; Leitrim; Mayo; Meath; Offaly; Sligo; and Tipperary.

Dr. Milton Matthews, IFI acting head of operations, commented: "Since 2016, IFI has given more than €7.5 million in grants to over 339 river restoration and barrier mitigation projects across Ireland.

"This investment has helped restore and repair Ireland’s rivers and lakes at a time of biodiversity loss and climate change.

"It also supports key fisheries research and critical habitats work to enhance the resilience of fish populations.

Two initiatives

The Habitats and Conservation Scheme comprises two competitive initiatives – the Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund (with up to €1 million in grants available), and the Midland Fisheries Fund (up to €75,000 for eligible projects).

Monies are generated from salmon and sea trout angling and commercial fishing licences, and the sale of fishing permits.

The Midlands Fisheries Fund is focused on supporting angling and sustainable development works in the Midlands Fisheries Group permit area.

Eligible angling clubs, fishery owners and other stakeholders are invited to express their interest in applying for grants.

The 2026 funding call is now open. Expressions of interest to be completed online by 4:00p.pm, Thursday, December 11, 2025.

Full applications must be submitted online by 5:30p.m, Tuesday, February 3, 2026. Decisions on applications will be announced by IFI in May 2026.

IFI manages a budget of approximately €39 million annually. The agency has statutory responsibility for Ireland’s 74,000km of rivers and streams, together with 128,000ha of lakes.