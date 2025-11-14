Little Whisker flock dispersal sale this weekend

After more than a decade of breeding top-class pedigree sheep, Janet and Andy Carson have made the big decision to disperse their well-known Little Whisker flock.

The sale is set to include the entire flock of 51 in-lamb ewes and will run from today, Friday November 14 until Sunday (November 16) on the Marteye platform in association with Harrison and Hetherington.

Bidding kicks of at 7:00p.m today and will finish at 7:00p.m on Sunday (November 16).

The star studded line-up includes a total of 17 Blue Texel ewes, 21 Badgerface ewes and 13 Dutch Spotted ewes.

Lot 45. Image: Alfie Shaw

All of these top quality flock ewes are scanned in-lamb to leading rams in each breed that Andy and Janet selected from recent shows and sales for their looks and quality genetics.

Service sires

A number the quality Badgerface females are scanned in-lamb to the much admired Knockmult Got it all, who was the overall champion at the NI premier sale held in Ballymena in July and was purchased for 6,500gns.

The remainder of the Badgerface ewes are scanned in-lamb to Vermont Ferocious, that was purchased privately from Nigel Flanagan for £4,000.

The strong selection of Blue Texel ewes are served to Diamond Jaffa Cake. A full brother to the much admired Diamond Jewel, the 2025 All Ireland Blue Texel champion.

The entire Dutch Spotted consignment is due to lamb down to Greenfield Herdsman who was the first prize-winning shearling ram at the 2025 All Ireland championships.

Janet and Andy have synchronised their females through artificial insemination (AI) which was completed on August 27.

Charity lot at flock dispersal sale

Over the years the Carsons have always been great supporters of charitable causes and their dispersal sale will be no different, offering up all the proceeds from Lot 37 Knockmult Funky between Marie Curie and Air Ambulance NI.

Knocknamult Funky is a daughter of the 2024 Balmoral show Badgerface champion and she is sired by the 2023 Royal Welsh Show Badgerface champion.

Charity Lot 37. Image: Alfie Shaw

Janet and Andy have paid tribute to all of their customers over the years, many of whom have turned into lifelong friends.

While they have mixed feelings about their retirement, they have confidence that these ewes have a lot to add to any new or existing flocks.