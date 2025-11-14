Tirlán announces plan for €126m whey processing facility at Ballyragget

Tirlán has announced plans for a €126 million investment in a state-of-the-art whey processing facility at its Ballyragget site in Kilkenny.

The new facility will focus on the production of an advanced nutritional whey protein product portfolio, including clear whey protein - considered an increasingly popular product among lifestyle consumers.

Once operational, the facility will significantly increase Tirlán’s capacity and flexibility to create high-value whey-based products.

The announcement was made today (Friday, November 14) at an event in Ballyragget attended by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon.

Minister Heydon said: “Today marks another milestone in the proud history of Tirlán and the Ballyragget site which has been synonymous with dairy innovation for many years now.

"This multi-million-euro investment in whey protein processing capability represents not just a commitment to Tirlán’s future, but to the Irish dairy industry as a whole.

"Whey has transformed from what was once considered just a by-product of cheese making into one of the most valuable and versatile nutritional ingredients in the world.

"Our grass-based milk production, traceability standards, and processing innovations give us a strong competitive advantage as international demand for whey ingredients continues to grow across sports nutrition, lifestyle products, infant formula and medical nutrition.”

Tirlán chairperson John Murphy added: “Today’s €126 million investment is a real vote of confidence in the Irish dairy sector and in the world-class team here in Ballyragget.

Tirlán Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny

"This is our largest value-add investment ever – a bold step forward in our journey to move further up the value chain.

“This project isn’t just about building capacity, it’s about creating a platform for long-term growth, innovation, and global leadership in whey protein nutrition. This is how we turn consumer demand into sustainable opportunity."

The Tirlán chair added that Ballyragget is already one of Europe’s largest integrated dairy processing sites, and this development is expected to position Tirlán at the forefront of global nutritional protein innovation.

Tirlán chief executive Seán Molloy said: “This investment enables us to diversify our product mix, ensuring we remain relevant in a changing and growing market.

"It will deliver a product portfolio to support our customers’ evolving needs.”

He highlighted the critical role of the research and development (R&D) programme at Tirlán’s Innovation Centre in this investment: “Every product is driven by consumer insights and R&D excellence, ensuring relevance and impact.”

The new facility, which will be water neutral and carbon efficient, is expected to be operational by mid-2027.

Tirlán and its 100% farmer-owned cooperative network generated €5.5 billion in economic activity in 2022, supporting over 19,200 direct and indirect jobs across rural Ireland, with more than €2 billion paid to over 5,000 farm families, according to the company.