Lidl announces bread price cuts for consumers

Lidl Ireland has announced a price cut across its bread range.

It is reducing the price of a medium sliced pan to 85c, a cut of more than 10% per loaf, the retailer said.

This reduction will apply to Lidl’s range of five sliced pan products and, according to the retailer, will save shoppers €850,000 for the almost 200,000 of whom purchase one of these sliced pans every week, it said.

Effective from today (November 14), an 800g loaf of medium sliced white pan will cost 85c, down 10c, while a brown loaf will now cost 95c, down 10c also.

A white half loaf is down 4c to 75c.

Announcing this price reduction, Robert Ryan, CEO of Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: Bread is a household staple, and by lowering the costs of everyday essentials including bread and milk, we’re helping families’ money go further.

“Our customers can expect to see even more savings in the months ahead."

Milk price cut

This announcement follows Lidl’s milk price cut last month, which other retailers soon followed.

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Association (ICMSA) said at the time that it was "extremely notable" that the only people who would see their margins affected by cuts to milk price by retailers are dairy farmers.

ICMSA president Denis Drennan said: "When the markets are going up, every element of the supply chain makes their margins.

"When the markets are going down, as at present, the only element in the dairy supply chain that loses financially are the dairy farmers.

"The economic and compulsory environmental costs to produce a litre of milk are the same, but the price the farmer receives has fallen in the last two months."