ifac launches inaugural sustainability report

Tying in with Climate Finance Week Ireland (November 24–28), ifac released its first-ever sustainability report.

The agri-business specialist professional service said it undertook this voluntary, Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD)-aligned report as a step toward a sustainable future.

This inaugural report establishes a formal baseline from which the firm will set and measure its future targets.

ifac said that by openly documenting its progress towards its sustainability targets, it intends to support others working to achieve theirs, "particularly in navigating uncertainty while still using the structure of the original CSRD legislation as a template."

John Donoghue, CEO of ifac, said: “Sustainability is now central to Ireland’s economic future.

“Across every sector, from agriculture to technology, we’re seeing how sustainable practices are becoming drivers of resilience, competitiveness, and long-term value creation.

“The transition to a low-carbon economy presents both challenges and enormous opportunities for innovation, efficiency, and market leadership.

“By sharing our own progress and learnings, ifac aims to contribute to the wider conversation on how Ireland’s SMEs and agri-businesses can thrive in a changing economic environment - one where sustainability is not just good practice, but sound business.”

‘Ambition into action’

Rosie O’Neill, director of sustainability at ifac, said: “This report is designed to turn ambition into action.

“It reflects ifac’s own sustainability journey - what we’ve achieved, what we’ve learned, and where we’re going next.

“By being transparent about our approach, we hope to make sustainability feel achievable and to help Irish SMEs and agri-businesses understand how sustainability fits into their operations and how they can move forward with confidence."

O'Neill noted that while sustainability approaches and targets will be unique for each enterprise, there will also be common elements that ifac can demonstrate.

“Every organisation’s path will look different, but by using reputable frameworks and engaging with our advisory teams, businesses can find practical ways to integrate sustainability into their own operations and culture," she said.

“Our goal is to make sustainability accessible, measurable, and meaningful for every organisation we work with.”