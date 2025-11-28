Black Friday Sale - 10% Off Everything!

EU agri-food trade surplus reaches €5.4bn

By Kathleen O'Sullivan

The EU agri-food trade surplus reached 5.4 billion in September 2025.

This is 45% higher than in August, reflecting a strong month-on-month recovery, according to new EU figures.

However, the surplus remains 6% lower than in September 2024.

Between January and September, the cumulative surplus stood at 35.7 billion, 13.5 billion less than the same period in 2024, mainly due to higher import prices.

EU agri-food exports reached 20.1 billion in September, up 13% from August and 4% above September 2024.

Since January, cumulative exports totalled 177.4 billion, an increase of 2.6 billion (1%) compared with 2024.

UK remains largest market

The UK remained the largest market for EU exports between January and September, accounting for 23% of the total (41.5 billion).

Exports to the UK increased by 1.8 billion (5%), supported by higher value of cocoa products, chocolate and dairy. 

The US remained the second largest destination (worth 12%, 21.8 billion), but exports fell by 495 million (2%), while Switzerland ranked third, with exports of 9.9 billion.

Exports to Ukraine also rose by 540 million (21%). 

By contrast, exports to China declined the most, falling by 859 million (8%), due to significantly reduced cereal exports, especially wheat. 

Dairy exports increased by 829 million (6%), mainly due to higher prices for cheese and butter. 

Cereal exports fell by 1.3 billion (14%) during the period, reflecting lower volumes of wheat (19%) and maize (25%), although volumes have recovered to above 2024 levels since August. 

Imports

Imports of fruit and nuts increased by 3.5 billion (19%), mainly due to higher prices. 

Other notable increases included beef and veal (486 million, 26%), and margarine and other oils and fats (439 million, 14%). 

Imports of oilseeds and protein crops fell by 585 million (4%) in value due to lower prices, despite a 6% increase in volumes.

Imports of cereals dropped by 508 million (7%), driven by lower wheat and maize volumes.

