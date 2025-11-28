NI brucellosis compensation rates for December confirmed

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has published the brucellosis compensation rates for Northern Ireland for December 2025.

The compensation payable, for reactors and negative in-contacts for which notice of intended slaughter is issued in December 2025 will be either:

75% of the animal’s market value;

75% of £2,928 (75% of £3,228 in the case of pedigree animals).

The herdowner will receive whichever is the lesser payment applicable to them.

Farmers are compensated for losses in respect of animals slaughtered under the department's brucellosis prevention and eradication control programme.

Valuations are carried out by a DAERA livestock valuation officer and, in the case of a disagreement over the DAERA valuation, on a second individual valuation carried out by an independent valuer.

Brucellosis

Brucellosis is a highly contagious disease of cattle caused by a bacterium which spreads as a result of animals coming into contact with infected female cattle, aborted foetuses or discharged placental tissues and fluids, DAERA said.

The disease can lead to an abortion storm in infected females and if it becomes established can lead to decreased milk yields, infertility, weak calves and serious financial loss.

The disease is particularly dangerous to humans who come into contact with infected animals or material.

Over the past 50 years, the department has undertaken a programme of compulsory testing of all breeding bovine animals, the removal and slaughter of infected and in-contact animals, the imposition of movement restrictions and follow-up testing on herds thought to be at risk.

Female cattle and bulls over 24-months-old are eligible for testing at routine brucellosis blood tests.

Cattle do not currently require a brucellosis pre-movement test.