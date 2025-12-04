FBD Trust Marking 50 Years Series: Berkery 'justly proud' of trust's role in sector

In this first instalment of the 'FBD Trust Marking 50 Years Series', we speak to Michael Berkery, the chairperson of the FBD Trust.

Berkery told Agriland that he is "justly proud" of the trust's role in advancing the Irish agri-food sector over the last 50 years.

The chairperson's comments come as FBD Trust marks its 50th anniversary this month.

This anniversary was marked by a special event at the Castleknock Hotel last night (Wednesday December 3), which saw the launch of a book titled 'Mighty Oaks From Little Acorns Grow' by Michael Miley, recounting the contribution of FBD Trust to Irish agriculture, farm families and rural communities from 1975 to today.

"The directors and myself are justly proud of the trust's contribution to the advancement of Irish agriculture in rural society over the past 50 years," Berkery told Agriland.

FBD Trust was established in 1975 by the founding farmer shareholders in FBD Insurance to provide philanthropic funding for research education and initiatives to foster sustainable growth and generally advance the progress of Irish agriculture and rural living standards.

FBD said that, uniquely, it is the only insurance company in the Irish market with a connection to a philanthropic associate that is investing €3 million annually supporting education, research, and knowledge transfer to enhance the competitiveness of Irish agriculture and the Irish food industry.

Since its foundation in 1975, FBD Trust has disbursed €70 million in supporting its philanthropic mandate.

This includes a number of large capital projects, such as:

€2 million investment in 2015 for the Paddy O'Keefe Innovation Centre for the advancement of grassland and dairy research at Teagasc Moorepark;

€6 million investment in 2023 for the Padraig Walsh Research Centre for sustainable animal and grassland research at Teagasc Moorepark;

€6 million investment in 2024 in the University College Dublin (UCD) FBD Agricultural Science Centre.

The main income source for the FBD Trust is provided for by shares allocated in FBD Group, which was first listed on the Irish Stock Exchange in 1988.

Today, FBD Trust owns 15% of the group, deriving its income from the share dividend.

The FBD Trust continues to use this income to grow the interests and initiatives which support farm families and their communities and advance the agricultural sector.

Through that support, FBD Trust has financed important research and helped upskill farmers through educational scholarships, training and development.

Additionally, the trust has supported groups and organisations that advocate for Irish farmers.