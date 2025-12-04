Threat of bluetongue spread in spring or summer - Heydon

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon has said that, if bluetongue becomes established in any part of the island of Ireland, it could present a threat of spread to other areas next spring and summer.

He was reacting to the announcement yesterday (Wednesday, December 3) from his Northern Ireland counterpart Minister Andrew Muir that a further 44 cases of bluetongue are now suspected on a Co. Down farm following further testing.

It follows the confirmation of bluetongue in two animals on the same farm.

Minister Heydon said: "The news from Northern Ireland of these additional suspect cases of bluetongue in the infected herd is most unfortunate. Farmers in the area and indeed across the island will be rightly concerned at these developments.

"If bluetongue becomes established in any part of the island, it presents a threat of spread to other areas next spring and summer."

"My department has been carrying out intensive surveillance for bluetongue across the country for two years now, and that surveillance is being ramped up in light of this finding," the minister added.

"If bluetongue does arrive here, my goal is clear: To find it quickly and to eradicate it if possible, so as to protect Irish livestock and Irish farmers from the losses which this disease causes," he said.

The minister reiterated that bluetongue does not have any implications for food safety or human health, but that it does have "a real impact" on farmers whose flocks or herds are affected, due to the financial and emotional stress which accompanies animal health and welfare consequences.

"It is important to note that, because bluetongue is spread by midges, disease spread via insects is less likely in the winter and early spring months," the minister explained.

The enhanced surveillance actions being taken include on-farm surveillance blood sampling of cattle and sheep; testing livestock submitted to Regional Veterinary Laboratories; sampling of cattle routinely slaughtered at meat plants; and encouraging farmers and vets to report any suspect cases to their regional veterinary office (RVO).

Comprehensive information on bluetongue disease is available on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine's website.