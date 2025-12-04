Average farmland value up over 9% in Q3 year-on-year

The weighted average value of all farmland at the end of quarter three (Q3) 2025 stood at €13,035/ac, according to the Sherry FitzGerald Agricultural Land Barometer report.

This was a "significant" 9.2% ahead of the same period in 2024, the Sherry FitzGerald report said.

Grassland saw the largest increases during the period. In particular, the weighted average value of marginal grassland rose by an annual rate of 12.7% in Q3 2025, to reach €8,916/ac.

Prime grassland was more expensive, at a weighted average of €14,685/ac. This followed year-on-year growth of 8.9%.

The weighted average price of prime arable land stood at €15,504/ac at the end of Q3 2025, approximately 6.9% greater than a year earlier.

Regional analysis shows "considerable disparity" in the spread of average farmland prices, the report said.

The Mid-East region continued to command the highest averageprice per acre at €16,438.

This is in contrast to the West, which recorded the lowest value at €9,100/ac.

Although the Border had the second-lowest average land value at €11,667/ac, this region also recorded the strongest annual growth of 15.4%.

The South-West region witnessed the smallest year-on-year growth rate at 2.8%, bringing the average price per acre to €14,125.

Prime grassland

There were significant variances across regions for prime grassland values, Sherry FitzGerald said.

Notably, the Border region saw substantial annual growth of 21.9% in Q3 bringing the average price per acre to €13,000, the second lowest in the state.

The West region recorded the lowest average price per acre at €10,700, representing an increase of 9.2% from Q3 2024.

Prime grassland prices in the Mid-East region were substantially ahead of all other regions averaging €19,000/ac. This region also saw significant growth in average values during the year at 14.7%.

In contrast, average values in the Midlands region remained relatively unchanged during the year at €14,625/ac, while those in the South-West increased by 1.5% to reach €16,250/ac.

Marginal grassland

Although achieving the lowest land values, marginal grasslandwitnessed the strongest price growth in the twelve months toQ3 2025, at 12.7%.

This followed growth of 3.8% during the quarter, bringing the weighted average value to €8,916/ac.

Price growth in the Border region was particularly strong at an annual rate of 19%, bringing average values in this region to €8,333/ac.

This was closely followed by the Mid-West region whichrecorded substantial growth of 18.8% over the twelve-month period to reach €10,292/ac.

The South-West region experienced the lowest annual price growth of 2.6%, bringing the average value per acre in this region to €8,375.

The lowest average value of marginal grassland was seen in theWest region at €5,700/ac. This is approximately half the price achieved in the Mid-East region at €11,688/ac, highlighting the disparity across country.

Prime arable land

The most expensive land overall was prime arable land which had aweighted average value of €15,504/ac in Q3 2025. This was 6.9% higher than a year earlier.

Interestingly, across the majority of regions there was very little divergence between the value of prime grassland and prime arable land, Sherry FitzGerald said.

Notably, in the Mid-East region prime grassland was slightly moreexpensive at €19,000/ac compared to the €18,625/ac being achieved for prime arable land.

This region saw values of prime arable land increase by 7.2% compared to Q3 2024.

The gap between values for prime grassland and prime arable land was most distinctive in the Midlands region, with prime arable land achieving €17,820/ac compared to €14,625/ac for prime grassland.

The South-East region witnessed the strongest annual growth in prime arable land prices at 8.8%, bringing the average value to €17,714/ac.

The Mid-West and South-West regions recorded the lowest annualgrowth at 4.2%, bringing average values to €16,500/ac and €17,750/ac respectively.

The West region continued to see the lowest average value at €10,900/ac, although growth remained robust at an annual rate of 6.9%, Sherry FitzGerald said.

'Strong demand'

Commenting on the latest land value barometer report, Philip Guckian, sales director for Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes, Farms and Estates, said: "Agricultural land values have surged on the backof strong demand, limited supply, and favourable borrowing conditions, with rising output prices boosting farm incomes despite mixed commodity trends.

"Beef remains exceptionally strong due to tight global supply, while milk faces short term pressure but holds long-term potential.

"The proposed Mercosur deal and uncertainty around Ireland’s nitrates derogation present real risks for farmers, although new EU safeguards and shifting global trade dynamics offer some balance," Guckian added.

"Overall, the sector is performing well but is heading into a year shaped by both strong price supports and significant policy challenges," he said.