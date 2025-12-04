Man dies following fall on a farm in Co. Limerick

A man has died following a fall on a farm in Co. Limerick.

The Health and Safety Authority is aware of the incident and has launched an investigation.

According to Limerick City and County Council two units of Kilmallock Fire Service attended the scene of the incident on Tuesday (December 2).

It is understood that the man fell from a height on the farm and was airlifted to hospital.

The council also confirmed that the Fire Service assisted Health Service Executive (HSE) personnel in "moving the casualty from the position they landed following the fall and getting the person to the helicopter".

However the council has confirmed that unfortunately, "the casualty has since passed away due to the seriousness of their injuries".

Farm

It is believed that this is the third incident on a farm in recent weeks to result in a fatality.

Last month a man aged in his 80s died in an incident on farm in Co. Waterford.

The incident occurred in the Ballyneety area of Dungarvan on November 12, according to An Garda Síochána.

The scene of the incident was attended by gardaí and personnel from Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

A statement from gardaí confirmed: "Gardaí are investigating the death of a male in his 80s following an incident on a farm in Ballyneety, Dungarven on November 12."

Separately the HSA confirmed that it had also launched an investigation into another fatal incident which occurred on a farm in south Co. Kerry at the start of the month.

Gardaí also indicated that they had responded to the sudden death of a man who was aged in his 60s, who was working on a property on November 8.

Gardaí said that the fatal incident occurred in Tuosist, which is located in the south of the county on the Beara Peninsula.