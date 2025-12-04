AgriSearch seeks to expand its range of services

AgriSearch is confirming a significant increase in the scope of the technical services it provides to agriculture in Northern Ireland in tandem with its analysis activities.

The body's strategy manager, Jason Rankin, told Agriland: “We have responded to five public consultations over the past 12 months.

“These include the establishment of a new Nutrients Action Plan, the development of a suitable ammonia strategy, and the ongoing discussions that relate to the introduction of a climate action plan for Northern Ireland.

“And this is far from unfinished work. All of these issues remain unresolved."

According to Rankin, there is "every prospect" of 2026 being as busy for the AgriSearch team as was the case over the past 12 months.

“New staff recruitment is a priority. But making this happen will require enhanced funding levels," he said.

"Our current funding model will not cover the costs of an expanded workload.”

The AgriSearch representative went on to confirm that the organisation is currently in discussion with stakeholder bodies across agriculture in Northern Ireland to secure an increase in the voluntary levies paid by dairy, beef and sheep farmers.

Given that the AgriSearch levy is non-statutory in nature, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is not involved in these discussions.

AgriSearch

AgriSearch is a wholly farmer-funded research and innovation body, dedicated to supporting a sustainable, productive, and resilient agri-food sector.

The organisation works in partnership with primary producers, researchers, and industry leaders to deliver new science and practical solutions tailored to the unique needs of the farming systems practised in Northern Ireland.

AgriSearch currently employs 12 staff - nine full-time and three on a part-time basis.

In the immediate term, this cohort will be boosted by an additional two members of staff, who will help deliver a new beef research programme.

This initiative will be funded through PEACEPLUS, a cross-border funding programme supported by the EU and the UK government.

Source: UFU

As AgriSearch looks towards 2026, it is also inviting forward-looking farmers to join the body’s advisory committees and help shape the future of the agricultural sector in Northern Ireland.

The successful candidates will be dairy, beef and/or sheep farmers with a track record of implementing best practice on their farms, with a minimum of five years’ experience of the agricultural industry

Applicants must be present at up to four committee meetings per year, and also take part in training.

The initial term for serving on a committee is three years.