MPs warn Northern Ireland could be facing a 'veterinary medicine crisis'

Northern Irish MPs have recently alerted the UK government that Northern Ireland could be facing a "potential crisis" regarding the supply of veterinary medicines into the country.

South Antrim MP, Robin Swann lead a debate in Westminster Hall yesterday (Wednesday, December 3) to discuss the expiry of the current grace period at the end of this year, which has allowed the supply of veterinary medicine from Great Britain into NI post-Brexit.

From January 2026 onwards, the movement of veterinary medicines into NI will reportedly be facilitated by two new schemes - the Veterinary Medicines Health Situations Scheme (VMHSS) and the Veterinary Medicines Internal Market Scheme (VMIMS).

During the debate, MPs voiced their concerns about the lack of transparency regarding these new schemes and which veterinary products cannot be supplied through VHMSS and VMIMS.

Calls for transparency

The DUP's spokesperson for agriculture, Carla Lockhart MP was in attendance at Westminster Hall, where she called for a full list to be published by the government outlining which medicines will be impacted following the end of the grace period.

Lockhart said: "With the grace period ending within a few weeks, there is uncertainty and a lack of transparency about how the veterinary medicine supply chain will operate.

"The true impact won’t be ascertained immediately, but it is inevitable that certain veterinary medicines will be withdrawn from the NI market entirely."

She added that a reduction of up to 40% in medicine pack sizes is expected, while Swann also warned that Northern Ireland could lose up to 15% of veterinary medicines next year, including around 20 products with no viable alternative.

Impact

Robin Swann, who is an MP with the Ulster Unionist Party, highlighted the impact that the loss of these essential medicines will have on Northern Ireland.

He commented: "The loss of essential vaccines and treatments would carry serious risks for animal health, human health and our agri-food economy.

"It would increase the threat of disease, undermine herd and flock health and put even more pressure on vets and farmers who are already dealing with rising costs and disease challenges.

"Pet owners and animal rescue charities would also feel the impact through higher costs and reduced availability of everyday treatments."

Swann also noted that the potential risk of illegal or black-market products entering the supply chain if there is a shortage.