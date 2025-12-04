Minister pledges ‘more targeted’ tillage payments under Budget 2026

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon said that payments to tillage farmers will undergo changes in 2026.

“We absolutely need to design this scheme and make sure the €30 million I have secured for Budget 2026 is targeted at the farmers,” Minister Heydon said, in reference to the Tillage and Horticulture Support scheme.

The minister was responding to a parliamentary question from Deputy Malcolm Byrne on the position regarding the planned support measures for the tillage sector announced in Budget 2026.

“I want to do this differently from the last scheme,” Heydon said.

“The last scheme provided a much-needed €100 for every hectare that had seed in the ground, with no capping or conditionality around it.

“We can be more targeted with this €30 million, get it to those who need it the most and increase the value of it for those farmers as well.

“That scheme will buy us some time.”

Insurance scheme

In another parliamentary question, Deputy Byrne asked Minister Heydon if he will consider introducing an insurance scheme or a guarantee of a basic income for the tillage sector.

Heydon replied: “I thank Deputy Byrne for raising this point because, under the current proposals for CAP (Common Agricultural Policy) post-2027, there is a mandatory requirement for member states to put in place risk management tools.

“Risk management tools were optional in the current CAP strategic plan, running from 2023 to 2027, and the case for inclusion of crop insurance was examined in its preparation.

“However, its inclusion was not supported by stakeholders.

“My department will consider potential risk management measures as part of the strategic planning for the next CAP strategic plan.

“I will continue to work with the tillage sector and provide targeted support where possible given the strategic importance of this sector to the wider agriculture community.”

Heydon went on to outline other supports.

“In recognition of the tillage sector’s importance, my department provides substantial direct support to tillage farmers,” he said.

“In 2026, €50 million will be made available through the Protein Aid Scheme, the Straw Incorporation Measure and a new tillage support scheme.”

Tillage prices

This week, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) announced a drop in prices of some tillage.

The value of crops is projected by the CSO to contract by €121 million or 4% to €2.7 billion.

The report shows there is no significant change in the value of cereals, although the CSO notes that the value of barley is estimated to have dropped by €30 million in 2025.

It detailed that this reduction is "offset" by the higher value of wheat, which is up €29 million, and the value of oats, which is also up by €1 million.