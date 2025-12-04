IHFA EGM gives board go ahead to 'evaluate' GenÉireann initiative

Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) members have agreed to give the organisation's board the "time and space" to evalauate a proposed GenÉireann initiative.

The IHFA recently held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to discuss the proposed GenÉireann initiative - which potentially would see the development of a nucleus herd and an IVF breeding service.

It is understood the meeting, which was chaired by Mike Laffan, was held in the Horse & Jockey Hotel in Thurles, Co. Tipperary and was 'very well attended'.

During the EGM the chief executive officer (CEO) of the IHFA Laurence Feeney gave a presentation to members setting out the organisation's current position.

A spokesperson for the IHFA said: "Following presentations, the floor was opened to comments and questions from members.

" A large number of members spoke, both for the initiative and with concerns on the initiative."

The spokesperson for the IHFA also told Agriland: "As the meeting progressed the general feeling was that having a discussion about the proposal at this very early stage was inappropriate and much more work needed to be done before an adequate evaluation could take place."

GenÉireann

The EGM was called after some members expressed concerns to the IHFA regarding the proposed GenÉireann project.

The proposal which was put forward outlined the potential development of a nucleus herd and an IVF breeding service, and was part of a strategy to "increase genetic gain" within the breed.

A group of 'concerned members' was formed in early October after gaining access to the proposed GenÉireann document, which was not been publicly circulated at the time.

These members then gathered and sent over 100 letters, including individual herd numbers, to the IHFA requesting this EGM.

The IHFA then sent out a notification of the EGM on Wednesday, November 5, after acknowledging and ratifying the members request.

Ahead of the meeting, the concerned members had requested the disclosure of all consultancy contracts, invoices, and advisors linked to the project.

They also requested an independent governance review by a neutral body or the Charities Regulator.