Met Éireann issues Status Yellow wind warning for three counties

Met Éireann has today (Thursday, December 4) issued a Status Yellow wind warning for counties Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow.

Strong and gusty south-easterly winds are expected during the timeframe of the weather warning, which comes into effect at 11:00a.m on Friday (December 5), and will remain in place until 5:00p.m that day.

Potential impacts include difficult travelling conditions, debris, and loose objects becoming displaced.

Met Éireann

Meanwhile, the latest Seasonal Climate statement from Met Éireann found that autumn 2025 was the fourth wettest autumn in 85 years of records for Ireland, and the wettest of any season since autumn 2022.

Autumn 2025 was also the fifth consecutive season to see warmer than average temperatures.

This means 17 of the last 18 seasons saw temperatures above the most recent 30-year long term average (LTA).

According to Met Éireann, autumn 2025 was mild, after a cool September, and very wet.

Rainfall

All seasonal rainfall totals across the country were above their 1991-2020 LTA.

Percentage of seasonal rainfall values ranged from 104% (384.6mm) at Belmullet, Co. Mayo, to 163% (531.4mm) at Johnstown Castle, Co. Wexford.

The number of rain days ranged from 59 days at Roches Point, Co. Cork to 75 days at both Newport, Co. Mayo and Knock Airport, Co. Mayo.

It was the wettest autumn on record at three stations.

These were Sherkin Island, Co. Cork with 502.3mm, Mount Dillon, Co. Roscommon with 438.7mm, and Gurteen, Co. Tipperary with 382.3mm.

It was the wettest November since 1980 at Athenry, Co. Galway and the wettest since 2011 at three stations.