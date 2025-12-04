Market access a priority in light of bluetongue - LMC

With the presence of bluetongue (BTV-3) now confirmed in Northern Ireland (NI), the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) is urging beef and lamb producers to exercise vigilance.

LMC chief executive, Colin Smith has said: “Foremost, it is concerning news that suspected presence of bluetongue has been found in a further 44 cattle in the Co. Down herd.

"We appreciate the level of concern and uncertainty this has created within the agri-food industry. We empathise with the producer affected and those impacted by the Temporary Control Zone (TCZ).

“As the situation surrounding bluetongue evolves, I remain in close contact with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), red meat industry representatives and wider stakeholders.

"While the ripple effect of this virus on the industry plays out, timely market access is a top priority for beef and lamb producers," Smith added.

DAERA Minister, Andrew Muir has confirmed plans are in place for further testing on other farms in the 20km TCZ that was introduced on Saturday (November 29).

While bluetongue does not have any effect on human health or food safety, it is a non-contagious, insect-borne, viral disease that affects ruminants, such as cattle, sheep, goats, deer, llamas and alpacas.

Market access

With many farmers now having to reconsider their market avenues, the LMC chief executive is reminding beef and lamb producers to check individual processor specifications to avoid barriers to market and maximise their returns.

Smith continued: “For most processors in NI, Farm Quality Assurance Scheme (FQAS) approved status is a necessary requirement.

"LMC will work with producers and Northern Ireland Food Chain Certification (NIFCC), the certification body for FQAS, to help extend the scope of current approved FQAS producers where necessary, or process applications from those wishing to join the scheme.

"We will do this as swiftly and seamlessly as possible however farmers should be aware that approval can, in certain circumstances take time.”

The commission has stated that there is currently no further cost for being approved for sheep in addition to beef, or vice versa. The annual renewal fee is £114 including VAT whether it be for ‘Beef’, ‘Sheep’ or ‘Beef & Sheep’.

LMC said that said that a current approved FQAS producer can undergo a simple process to gain additional approval for beef or sheep as appropriate.

A spot check inspection can be organised in order to extend the scope, or alternatively the surveillance inspection can be brought forward, if timescales are suitable.

Producers wishing to apply for FQAS, increase the scope to cover sheep or beef, or those who require any FQAS documentation, can call the FQAS helpline on 028 9263 3024.

“LMC will continue to work with DAERA and industry stakeholders to communicate developments as the outbreak evolves. Every effort must be made to minimise the impact of the disease on this critically important industry," Smith concluded.