Entries to RUAS Winter Fair down 25% due to bluetongue

By Chris McCullough

Cattle entries for the 39th Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) Winter Fair on December 11 have now fallen by around 25% due to bluetongue being confirmed on a Bangor farm.

It is now understood up to 50 cattle previously entered for the event have been banned from taking part, which includes all entries from the Republic of Ireland.

Since the disease was detected, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) imposed a 20km Temporary Control Zone (TCZ) around the farm to try and curtail the disease.

This takes in hundreds of farms which are now subject to cattle movement restrictions, some of which would have been exhibiting cattle at the Winter Fair.

All cattle exhibits from farmers within the TCZ have also been excluded from the Winter Fair and are included in the 50 in total that can no longer take part.

At last year’s Winter Fair there were 216 cattle entered, and similar numbers were expected this year on December 11 at the Eikon Exhibition Centre at Lisburn.

Testing of cattle on a further 20 farms within the TCZ is ongoing which could bring further change to the Winter Fair depending on those test results.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has said that a Northern-Ireland-wide exclusion zone may have to be set up if any further cases of bluetongue were found, but remains hopeful this won’t be the case.

There is no doubt all cattle entries at the RUAS Winter Fair would be banned if this were to be implemented.