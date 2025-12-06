'Plough thru the City' fundraiser to take place for 7th year in a row

A Christmas fundraiser truck and tractor run titled 'Plough thru the City' will be taking place this week for its seventh year in a row.

The fundraiser will take place tomorrow (Sunday, December 7) in Kilkenny City, with all funds raised going towards the Alzheimers Society of Ireland based in Kilkenny, and Three Castles GAA club.

Agriland spoke to Tom Kelly, who is chairperson of Three Castles GAA club, and heavily involved in organising the fundraiser.

He said: "This will be the seventh year running the tractor run.

"Basically it’s a tractor and truck run that takes place through the streets of Kilkenny.

"Obviously there’s numerous tractor runs that take place, but this is the only one that goes through the streets of Kilkenny.

"What we looked to do is, we look to get Christmas-themed decorated tractors and trucks, and parade them through the city."

Kelly explained that the fundraiser run will begin at Dalton's Chancellor's Mills, loop around the city, and finish on Dean Street.

Fundraiser

The run has previously raised money for other charities based in Kilkenny city, such as the Samaritans, Down Syndrome Ireland, and MS Ireland.

Kelly outlined: "It’s quite a big undertaking to get it all organised. There is great support within the GAA club, with around 60 club members stewarding at the event.

"We get great support from An Garda Síochána, it couldn’t go ahead without them, as well the county council.

Source: 'Plough thru the City' Facebook page

"And there’s also a company called Total Highway Maintenance that give us great support as well."

According to the Three Castles GAA chairperson, 'Plough thru the City' has raised over €30,000 since starting seven years ago.

"The fundraiser has definitely grown over the years," Kelly said.

"The first year it was run, there was a little over 100 tractors and trucks taking part.

"Last year there was around 286 vehicles taking part in the run," he added.