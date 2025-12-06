DAERA: New suspected case of bluetongue virus under investigation in NI

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) tonight (Saturday, December 6) confirmed that a new suspected bluetongue case has been identified on a farm in Co Down.

DAERA stated that vets are investigating a suspect case of the virus in a cow near Greyabbey.

The location of the farm is within the existing 20km Temporary Control Zone (TCZ) put in place on November 29, 2025 around a holding near Bangor where the bluetongue (BTV-3 virus) was initially discovered.

According to DAERA the latest suspect case was identified during surveillance testing of herds in the TCZ.

Bluetongue

A second 20km TCZ was introduced around the Greyabbey farm and has been in place 6:00p.m tonight.

Northern Ireland's Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, said the second suspect case in the TCZ "is very disappointing - especially for the farmer concerned".

He added: “The decision to now introduce a second TCZ is an essential measure.

"This suspect case serves as another reminder of why farmers need to be extra vigilant for clinical signs of bluetongue in their flocks or herds – details of which are on the DAERA website and the department’s social media accounts.

"Once again, I would remind members of the public that bluetongue does not have any impact on human health or food safety. It does however pose risks to cloven hoofed animals - particularly sheep which can show the most severe symptoms".

The minister has urged farmers in the second TCZ "to familiarise themselves with the animal movement restrictions that will operate in their area and to follow them closely".

Minister Muir added: "As vets continue their investigations, I and my officials will continue to work closely with stakeholders in the agri-food industry, as well as our counterparts in the Irish, UK Scottish and Welsh governments as we respond to a rapidly evolving situation.”

Bluetongue is primarily transmitted through biting midges and affects cattle, sheep, goats, deer, llamas and alpacas.

Biting midges are most active from April to November and the potential for spread depends on climatic conditions and wind patterns.

Moves of susceptible species - including cattle, sheep, goats, deer and llamas/apalcas - on or off farms in Northern Ireland in the two TCZs are prohibited.

But moves direct to slaughter are permitted under a general licence which is available on DAERA’s website.

Chief vet

Northern Ireland's Chief Veterinary Officer, Brian Dooher, said that bluetongue is an unpredictable virus that is spread by midges through and between flocks and herds.

“The spread of bluetongue has a significant impact on livestock, the agri-food sector and the rural economy.

"That is why, as a result of the Disease Control Framework we launched in June, DAERA continues to move rapidly to put in place control measures.

"I would urge everyone in the farming industry to continue to play their part in protecting our farms by remaining vigilant and would especially urge those in the TCZs to follow the restrictions.

"It is also imperative that keepers who suspect an outbreak report any symptoms immediately to their vet, local Divisional Veterinary Office or to the DAERA helpline on 0300 200 7840," Dooher added.

Cases

Preliminary results of testing carried out on a Co. Down cattle herd, where two suspected cases of bluetongue virus were recently identified and confirmed as BTV-3, also revealed suspected presence in a further 44 cattle last week.