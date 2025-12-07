Met Éireann: Status Yellow rain warning on way for 7 counties from tomorrow night

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford from tomorrow night (Monday, December 8).

The national meteorological service has warned that there will be "heavy rain falling on already saturated ground".

This could result in localised flooding and create difficult travel conditions in these counties.

Met Éireann

Met Éireann has also cautioned that outdoor events in the seven counties could be "impacted".

The Status Yellow rain warning will be in place from 9:00p.m tomorrow until Tuesday morning at 9:00a.m.

Status Yellow wind warning

The national meteorological service has also issued a Status Yellow wind warning for the entire country on Tuesday (December 9).

This will come into effect at 3:00a.m early Tuesday morning and provisionally remain in place until 9:00p.m that night.

Met Éireann has warned that there will be "very strong and gusty southerly winds with gales possible near coast".

There is also the potential for "increased flood risk in coastal areas due to coincidence with very high spring tides".

The national meteorological service has said that this could cause:

Difficult travel conditions;

Flooding of low-lying coastal areas;

Wave overtopping;

Debris, loose objects displaced;

Outdoor events impacted.

Farming forecast

Meanwhile farmers have also been advised to prepared for "further bands of rain and showers are expected from the Atlantic".

"Western and southern counties are likely to remain wettest, with frequent days of moderate to occasionally heavy falls.

"Eastern and some inland areas will also see rain or showers on many days, but with more mixed totals and a few comparatively drier intervals.

"Overall, rainfall will continue to be above average in many western and southern areas, with the east and northeast somewhat less wet but still unsettled," Met Éireann outlined today (Sunday, December 7).

Drying conditions

As farmers will be all too aware drying conditions have been poor, with frequent rain and showers.

But according to the national meteorological service drying will "remain poor in the coming period".

"Further rain and showers on most days, along with generally light to moderate winds and high soil moisture, will keep overall drying potential very low," it added.

Spraying

Spraying opportunities have also been very limited due to the unsettled weather.

Met Éireann said this pattern is expected to continue.

"With showers or longer spells of rain on many days and only short, localised dry intervals, useful spraying windows will be few and timing-critical," it has advised.

Field conditions

The national meteorological service also acknowledged today that soils are saturated nationwide, and poorly drained areas are waterlogged.

"Field workability is very poor, with access restricted on many grassland and arable fields," it said and has also advised that there will be "no meaningful improvement in field conditions" in the short term.