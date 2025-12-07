Mart report: Sales slightly back as bluetongue knocks confidence

With factories pulling prices back slightly, and suspected cases of bluetongue in Northern Ireland, farmers will be wondering how cattle sales are faring out in the marts.

Auctioneer George Candler commented on the recent general suckler sale held at Kilkenny Co-op Livestock Mart.

He said it was a "slightly smaller sale" than the week before, stating that "trade is not as buoyant as previous weeks".

Candler said "Factories are suggesting that quotes may be reduced next week, which is not helping confidence.

"The outbreak of bluetongue is causing a lot of concern."

570 animals made their way through the ring including 29 in-calf suckler heifers, which Candler said was the "highlight" of the day.

The in-calf suckler heifers were selling for anywhere between €2,000-€4,900 with an average price of €3,224 per head.

The top sale of the day went to a five star Simmental heifer, the heifer who is due to calve down with a pedigree Limousin went for €4,900.

Sample prices from suckler sale

The average sale per kilo for 600kg plus heifers was €4.00/kg; €4.02/kg for 500-600kg heifers; €4.17 for 400-500kg heifers; and €4.20/kg for heifers under 400kg.

Some of the top cow prices from the sale:

890kg Limousin bull sold for €3,950 or €4.44/kg;

515kg Aberdeen Angus sold for €2,230 or €4.33/kg;

470kg Limousin sold for €2,600 or €5.53/kg;

280kg Limousin sold for €1,600 or €5.71/kg;

645kg Charolais sold for €2,760 or €4.28/kg.

Beef heifers sold for an average of €4.00/kg , while forward store heifers made on average of €3.90/kg.

Light store heifers were making an average of €4.05/kg, with a 390kg Hereford snatching the top price of €1,640.

Cull cow sale

Meanwhile, Kilkenny Co-op Livestock Mart also held a cull cow sale on Tuesday (December 2).

Continental cull cows sold between a range of €2.40-€4.25/kg.

Friesian cull cows then sold for a range of €1.20-€3.20/kg.