HSA launches inspection campaign aimed at 'improving farmers’ health and wellbeing'

A new Health and Safety Authority (HSA) inspection campaign which begins today (Monday, December 8) will focus on the "silent killers" on farms

The week-long campaign aims to improve "farmers’ health and wellbeing" which the HSA believes is a critical factor in reducing serious injuries and fatalities on farms.

According to the authority farmers are at a higher risk of certain health and wellness conditions because of the nature of their work and this includes the likes of heart disease and stroke.

But it has also warned that some farmers can struggle with their weight, stress and mental health issues.

Often farmers can have to deal with other issues including lung conditions, hearing loss, skin problems and cancers.

HSA inspectors

Starting today HSA inspectors aim to identify farm hazards and discuss related health risks with farmers.

They will highlight that sometimes a farmer's health can be affected by exposure to harmful dusts and chemicals, working in noisy environments, manual handling without proper controls, outdoor work hazards, zoonoses and work-related stress.

Inspectors will also point to guidance and resources available, such as the Health Risk Assessment in the Farm Safety Code of Practice and the publication Farming in Older Age: Health in Focus, Safety in Action.

This publication emphasises the importance of recognising age-related changes when you are a farmer.

According to Gerard Hartnett, senior agriculture inspector at the HSA, the purpose of the inspections "is to encourage farmers to carefully consider the health risks associated with their work".

Hartnett said: "These include long working hours, lone working, heavy lifting, driving for work and handling hazardous materials.”

Health and wellbeing

One of the HSA advisory committees - the Farm Safety Partnership Advisory Committee - has developed guidance on the health and wellbeing for farmers which includes simple tips to stay healthy and well, such as being more physically active, eating a healthy diet and looking after your mental health.

Inspector Hartnett added: “Early detection of health issues leads to better outcomes.

"If farmers notice any changes in their health, they should seek advice from a healthcare professional without delay.

"Poor health and wellbeing can significantly increase the risk of serious or even fatal injuries, so prioritising personal health is essential.”