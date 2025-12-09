Record 16.15 million cases of Irish whiskey sold in 2024

The Irish Whiskey Association has published its 2024 trade report, which shows that 16.15 million cases of Irish whiskey were sold in 2024, a record for the category.

The association's Irish Whiskey Global Trade Report show that the top five international markets in 2024 were the US, Poland, Germany, India and the UK.

The domestic market recorded 707,000 case sales last year, making Ireland the fourth largest market overall for the product.

The US remains the biggest overall market, with over 5.47 million cases recorded in this market in 2024, representing one of every three bottles sold in the world.

The US is the most valuable market for spirits in the world, although EU spirits exports (including Irish whiskey) now attract a 15% import tariff.

The Irish Whiskey Association said that the full impact of these tariffs on the category in its biggest export market is not yet known.

The association has therefore reiterated its call to prioritise a return to the zero-for-zero trading arrangement with the US.

The amount of cases sold in the top five export markets for Irish whiskey is as follows (one case contains 9L, or 12 bottles at 75cl):

Market Total cases sold US 5,473,320 Poland 718,770 Germany 715,000 India 700,100 UK 698,000

The association said that Irish whiskey is growing rapidly in other markets as well.

Significant growth can be seen in emerging markets such as Japan and India, which are up 124% and 120% respectively over the past three years, according to the new report.

The category has also enjoyed increased success throughout the EU. Of the top 20 markets for Irish Whiskey sales, 10 are EU member states.

Looking ahead to next year, the Irish Whiskey Association noted the importance of the EU-US trading relationship and market diversification.

Eoin Ó Catháin, director of the Irish Whiskey Association, said: "Our sector, like many others, has weathered a turbulent trading period this year, but we hope that calmer waters are on the horizon.

"The numbers from 2024 are promising for our sector with the biggest sales volume ever, and our market position in new and emerging markets is getting stronger," Ó Catháin added.

"Despite challenges, there is still significant opportunity for the Irish whiskey category to grow, given it only accounts for 12% of the global whiskey market.

"Key to ensuring the category's continued success and growth trajectory is a urgent focus on trade relations with the US and the opening up of new markets through the removal of tariff and non-tariff barriers," the association's director said.

"The association's priorities for 2026 will therefore include advocating for the finalisation and swift implementation of relevant trade agreements, including an EU-India Free Trade Agreement, considering that India is the world's biggest whiskey market and represents a significant growth opportunity for Irish whiskey," Ó Catháin added.