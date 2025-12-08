Sheep Trade: Quotes remain unchanged for second week in a row

This week all factory quotes have remained unchanged for both spring lambs and ewes for the second week in a row.
€8.00/kg remains available for some lamb producer groups, with large-scale producers killing large numbers weekly.
However, this price still remains 15-30c/kg ahead of the official factory prices.
The weight limit of 22.5kg for spring lambs also remains unchanged across all plants for this week.
Irish Country Meats' (ICM's) quote for spring lambs has remained stationary this week, leaving their quote for the week at €7.60/kg plus a 20c/kg Quality Assurance (QA) bonus for lambs, enabling €7.80/kg to be obtained for lambs with a carcass-weight of up to 22.5kg.
On the ewe front, the Navan, Co. Meath and Camolin, Co. Wexford-based outlets are quoting €4.30/kg for cull ewes again this week.
This week, Kepak has left their quote for the week at €7.60/kg plus a 15c/kg QA bonus for spring lambs, leaving €7.75/kg on offer up to 22.5kg carcass-weight.
The Roscommon-based Athleague site’s ewe quote also remains unchanged from the last few weeks at €4.30/kg for cull ewes with carcass weights over 20kg.
Ballon Meats in Co. Carlow remains ahead of the other sites again this week, with an unchanged quote of €5.00/kg for cull ewes this week.
Ballon Meats also remains one of the highest quotes on the lamb front again this week, quoting €7.80/kg for lambs up to 22.5kg carcass-weight this week - a quote that is likewise unchanged from the previous few weeks.
Kildare Chilling’s quote for lambs this week remains unchanged from the last number of weeks at €7.60/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for lambs up to 22.5kg carcass-weight.
On the ewe front, Kildare are not quoting for ewes of any carcass weight this week.