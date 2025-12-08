Factory quotes: Further price reductions as bluetongue confirmed in NI

This week's factory quotes have seen some processors cut their higher price offerings while keeping lower price offerings relatively steady.

Cow price quotes have evidently been under pressure over the last couple of weeks, with some processors continuing the trend by delivering another 10c/kg cut this week, while other factories held their cow prices from last week.

'U' grade cows are now being offered anywhere between €6.80-€7.00/kg, a drastic change to the €7.50-€7.60/kg being offered for the same cow in the back end of October.

Many farmers are fearing factory quotes could take a hit following confirmation of bluetongue in Northern Ireland, with marts already stating sales are smaller as the disease has knocked confidence in buyers.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

Steer (bullocks) and heifer quotes have taken a hit this week, with some factories offering €7.30/kg on the grid for bullocks and €7.40/kg on the grid for heifers, a 10c/kg reduction on the week prior.

Other outlets have come back even further to €7.20/kg for steers and €7.30/kg for heifers on the grid.

These quotes now have some processors back 30c/kg since late October despite beef kill being down by nearly 170,000 head year-on-year as we enter the final weeks of 2025.

It is evident that factories are still looking to buy prime stock 'on the grid' rather than purchasing cattle at a 'flat price'.

Cow price

With cull cows readily available at this time of the year, cow prices are slipping across the board with a variation of quotes from processors.

'U' grade cows are being quoted at premiums of up to €7.00/kg this week, despite some outlets having come back to a quote of €6.80/kg.

These factories are offering €6.70-€6.80 for 'R' grade cows and €6.50-€6.60 for 'O' grade cows.

Meanwhile, well-fleshed 'P' grade cows are being quoted between €6.40-€6.50/kg for the week.

Bulls

'U' grade bulls aged under 24-months-of-age are being quoted between €7.40-€7.50/kg by the majority of processors this week.

Outlets have priced 'R' grade bulls under 24-months-of-age at €7.40/kg and 'O' grade bulls at €7.30/kg.

Meanwhile, factories are offering anywhere between €7.00/kg and €7.20/kg for 'P' grade bulls under 24-months-of-age for the second week of December.

Outlets are offering between €7.20-€7.30kg for under-16-month bulls on the grid.