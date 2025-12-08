What do you need to know about the new EU soil monitoring law?

The EU's first law on soil monitoring and resilience is set to enter into force next week, on December 16.

This, according to a statement from the EU, is “a huge milestone that will help restore soil health”.

The statement added: “Soil degradation is an issue in every EU country.

“60-70% of soils are in an unhealthy state, costing the EU over €50 billion every year."

The intention of the Soil Monitoring Law is to address soil degradation in numerous forms, including erosion and compaction, contamination and soil sealing.

Additionally, the law applies to all soils, including forests, agricultural land and urban areas.

Requirements

There will be a requirement for member states to monitor and assess soil health, though the new law will offer flexibility, allowing member states to tailor this requirement to local conditions.

Member states will also be able to benefit from the EU Commission’s support, including capacity building and a new soil health data portal.

A guide is available from the Commission, outlining funding opportunities currently available at the EU level.

As reported by Agriland in October, the EU Parliament said the soil directive "does not pose any new obligations on landowners or land managers".

"Member states will also have to assess regularly the financial cost to farmers and foresters' of improving soil health and soil resilience," it added.

October’s announcement also included support measures, which are now available.

"Support measures may include independent advice, training activities, and capacity building, as well as the promotion of research and innovation, and measures to raise awareness of the benefits of soil resilience," the parliament said.

"Member states will also have to assess regularly the financial cost to farmers and foresters' of improving soil health and soil resilience."

Protecting soil

The EU states that the new directive “brings forth support for farmers and soil managers to help improve soil health and resilience.”

“Moreover, land take mitigation principles will help protect soil—especially agricultural land—and the multiple services it provides, including food security."

The new law does not impinge on spatial planning, nor will it establish binding targets or prohibited activities.

The law also, according to the EU, “puts in place a solution to the long-standing issue of contaminated sites in the EU”.

“In the case of unacceptable risks for human health or the environment, appropriate risk reduction measures should be taken.

“Relevant information about these sites should be made available to the public, free of charge.”

The new directive aims to “improve knowledge about soil health and improve soil resilience, contributing to the EU’s climate and biodiversity goals, as well as competitiveness and food security”.