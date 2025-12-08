DAFM: €55.15m in payments for Organic Farming Scheme going into bank accounts

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine today (Monday, December 8) announced that more than €55.15 million in payments is issuing to 4,858 farmers under the Organic Farming Scheme.

Minister Martin Heydon said the "timely processing"of payments was a key priority for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

"Payments will be in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days, and my department will continue to process as a matter of urgency all remaining cases for payment.

"These payments are vital to provide the necessary support for conversion to, and maintenance of, organic farming," Minister Heydon added.

Organic Farming Scheme

According to Minister Heydon applicants from the tillage sector will "receive priority" access to the Organic Farming Scheme in 2026.

He added: “I would strongly encourage anyone who wishes to apply to do so before the closing date of Friday, December 12, 2025.”

There are currently more than 5,500 organic farmers participating in the scheme which provides financial support to farmers to encourage production of organic foods.

An estimated 5.5% of agricultural land in Ireland is currently under organic production.

According to latest Teagasc research the Irish organic sector has seen a "large influx of new farmers" in recent years.

It said that more than 700 farmers entered conversion to organic farming in January 2025.

In order to qualify for an Organic Farming Scheme payment farmers must have:

A minimum farm area of 3 hectares - except for horticultural producers where the minimum farm area is 1 hectare;

Produce livestock and crop products according to European Union organic standards;

Complete an approved training course;

Farm and manage the land included in the application;

Register with, and be approved as, an organic operator by a private inspection body.

According to DAFM partial conversion of a farm to organic farming is also allowed if both organic and conventional livestock are to be produced but different species must be involved.

When it comes to crops - if both organic and conventional crops are to be produced, different species of plant, or different varieties that can be easily differentiated at all stages of growth and production, must also be used.