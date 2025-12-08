RSA urges caution for road users over coming days

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has called on road users to exercise caution while using the roads today (Monday, December 8) and tomorrow (Tuesday, December 9) in light of several weather warnings associated with Storm Bram.

The storm is set to bring strong to gale force winds, with the strongest winds along coastal areas tomorrow.

There are Status Orange wind warnings in place for counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford from 7:00a.m to 3:00p.m tomorrow and for counties Clare, Limerick, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo from 10:00a.m to 9:00p.m Tuesday.

Strom Bram is expected to bring very strong to gale force southerly winds in these areas with the strongest winds along the coast.

There will be flooding of low-lying coastal areas, especially during high-tide, and wave overtopping.

This could lead to difficult travelling conditions with debris, loose objects displaced, and outdoor events could be impacted. There may also be power outages.

There is also a Status Yellow rain warning for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Tipperary, and Waterford from 9:00p.m tonight to 9:00a.m tomorrow morning, where heavy rain will be falling on already saturated ground.

The possible impacts include river flooding and surface water. There may also be difficult travelling conditions and outdoor events could be impacted.

Meanwhile, there is a Status Yellow wind warning for Ireland from 6:00a.m to 9:00p.m tomorrow, which will bring very strong to gale force winds.

There may be flooding of low-lying coastal areas, especially during high tide, and wave overtopping.

Again, this could lead to difficult travelling conditions with debris, loose objects displaced and the possibility of outdoor events being impacted. There may also be power outages.

Road users in area affected by the Status Orange warnings are asked to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

Where people have to use the roads, the RSA has stressed the following advice:

Drivers need to slow down and allow a greater breaking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions; this is especially important on high-speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning;

Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles, as they generate a considerable amount of spray, which reduces your visibility; hold back to where you can see their mirrors;

If the road ahead is flooded, choose another route; do not attempt to drive through it, as flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think and the verge may have subsided; there may also be trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible;

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic that have been put there by the local council or An Garda Síochána;

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance - this helps to dry the brakes;

Drive with dipped headlights at all times to ensure that you are visible and that you can see other road users;

Beware of objects being blown out onto the road;

Watch out for debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road;

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds;

Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

Meanwhile the RSA has also provided advice to other road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, e-scooter users and motorcyclists.

Walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths;

Cyclists should ensure that they and their bikes are visible to other road users by investing in a good set of front and rear lights (white at the front, red at the back); and by wearing clothes that help you be seen on your bike. Cyclists should also consider wearing high-visibility material;

Take extra car when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions, as a sudden gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle;

Make sure you can be seen. Wear bright clothing and consider wearing high visibility material.