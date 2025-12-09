Charolais Christmas Cracker sale top price hits €15,500

The Irish Charolais Cattle Society held its annual Christmas Cracker Show over the weekend, stating that it "went off with a bang".

The sale, which took place on Saturday (December 6) in Elphin Mart, Co. Roscommon, saw a top price of €15,500.

This was achieved by the Senior Champion of the show, Co. Carlow-based Pat Stephen's May-2024-born bull, Rosanna Van Gogh.

The bull in question was sired by Rosanna Olmetta and out of Rosanna Lillybell, with the famous Rosanna Daisybell as his grand-dam.

The bull, who carried one copy of the Q204X gene, found himself a new home in Belturbet in Co. Cavan.

Christmas Cracker sale

The show was heavily attended, with the sale following it achieving just under 80% of a clearance rate.

The sale maintained an average price of €7,236 per bull, which is an increase of €1,147 on last year's Christmas Cracker sale.

On the day, 21 bulls sold for €8,000 and higher, all of which were judged in the ring first by Judge Allan Drysdale from Perthshire, Scotland.

Results

The title of Reserve Senior Champion of the show then went to Co. Clare native Barry Quinn's Clenagh2 Viper.

The bull, which hails from Newmarket-on-Fergus, was sired by Military and out of Clenagh Royalty.

He went under the hammer for €14,000 before making his way to his new home in Co. Laois.

Clenagh2 Viper

Goldstar Van Gogh (et) claimed the title of Intermediate Champion before selling to Dovea Genetics with a price tag of €14,500.

The bull, which was bred by Martin Ryan from Thurles in Co. Tipperary, came out of Goldstar Tartine and was sired by the Society bull Neptune.

He was a a single carrier of both the F94L and Q204x gene.

Goldstar Van Gogh (et)

The September-2024-born Clonmahon Vadim (et) was then crowned the Reserve Intermediate Champion.

Clonmahon Vadim (et), who is also sired by Neptune, was bred by Eddie Daly from Summerhill in Co. Meath.

He had Oldstone Egbert, Texan-Gie and Bourgogne in his back pedigree and was a single carrier of the Q204X gene.

He sold to a farm in Belmullet in Co. Mayo for a price tag of €10,400.

Junior Champion went to another Neptune-sired bull, Larahill Valentino (et).

He was bred by John O’Connor from Mullingar in Co. Westmeath, and came out of Larahill Tess (et).

He is a single carrier of the Q204X gene and had Pirate, Meillard, Bourgogne and Doonally New in his back pedigree.

After making €9,500, the September-2024-born bull made his way to his new home in Plumbridge, Co. Tyrone.

Larahill Valentino (et)

Brocca Viking claimed the Reserve Junior Champion title before being sold to Co. Roscommon for €10,400.

Brocca Viking, who was bred by John Barry Moran from Athlone in Co. Westmeath, came out of Brocca Ophelia (et) and was sired by Corrie Alan.

Brocca Viking

Noble Valhalla, bred by Harry Noble from Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford and sired by Noble Twining went to Co. Cavan for €10,400.

Meanwhile, Aughnacreevy Victorious (et) made €10,200. He was bred by Fergal and Liam McDermott from Killeshandra in Co. Cavan and sired by Doonally New.

Noble Valhalla

Tobergal Verdun (et), bred by Jamie Heffernan from Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford and sired by Doonally New, and Cloonslanorcd Voodoo (et), bred by Cormac Dolan from Strokestown in Co. Roscommon and sired by the Society bull Neptune both made €10,000.

Tobergal Verdun (et)

Clenagh Victorious, bred by Michael Quinn from Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co. Clare and sired by Whitecliffe James went under the hammer for €9,600.

€9,000 was paid for Derryolam Very Good (et), a bull sired by Oldstone Egbert and bred by Niall McNally from Carrickmacross in Co. Monaghan.

Clenagh Victorious

Other top prices of the sale included:

€8,800 for Noble Voodoo, sired by Noble Price and bred by Harry Noble from Co. Roscommon;

€8,800 for Larahill Vegas (et), sired by Pirate and bred by John O’Connor from Co. Westmeath;

€8,600 for Lisnageeragh Victory 22, sired by Lapon and bred by Des Joyce from Co. Galway;

€8,600 for Coolembley Valentin, sired by Neptune and bred by Martin Herity from Co. Sligo;

€8,600 for Enniscrone Vladimir (et), sired by Doonally New and bred by Ronan Gallagher from Co. Sligo;

€8,200 for Mullinasella Viceroy, sired by Ballym Rocco and bred by Sean McCaffrey from Co. Leitrim;

€8,200 for Enniscrone Victor (et), sired by Doonally New and bred by Ronan Gallagher from Co. Sligo;

€8,000 for Bud Victus, sired by Roughan Ourasis and bred by Olivia Purcell from Co. Meath;

€8,000 for Enniscrone Vincent (et), sired by Doonally New and bred by Ronan Gallagher from Co. Sligo;

€7,800 for Cuillmore Vincent, sired by Dromiskin Viceroy and bred by Thomas Keane from Co. Mayo;

€7,600 for Inismurray Venom (et), sired by Ocean and bred by Paul Burke from Co. Sligo;

€7,600 for Ghrainseach Valeur (et), sired by Cloonglasna11 Socks (et) and bred by Conor Beirne from Co. Roscommon;

€7,500 for Cloonglasna11 Vincie (et), sired by Neptune and bred by Padraig Egan from Co. Mayo;

€7,200 for Bud Vandam, sired by Neptune and bred by Olivia Purcell from Co. Meath;

€7,000 for Tullyvillage Volvo, sired by Tullyvillage and bred by Willie Flynn from Co. Galway;

€7,000 for Rosanna Vikingstar, sired by Rosanna Olmetta and bred by Pat Stephens from Co. Carlow;

€6,800 for Crossmolina Van, sired by Ashleigh Admiral and bred by Alan Wood from Co. Mayo;

€6,600 for Aughnasheelin Vault, sired by Maerdy Sinndar and bred by Michael McGirl from Co. Leitrim;

€6,400 for Crossane4 Velociraptor (et) sired by Goldstar Echo and bred by Eoin McGovern from Co. Leitrim;

€6,200 for Gallaway Vaughan, sired by Knockmoyle10 Loki (et) and bred by Michael Kiernan from Co. Leitrim.