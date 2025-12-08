Gardaí recover 18 cattle stolen from west Cork farmer

Gardaí in Cork has confirmed that 18 cattle, which were reported stolen from a farm in Skibbereen last month, have been recovered today (Monday, December 8).

The cattle were found and identified following a search operation by gardaí from the Serious Crime Units in Clonakilty, Bandon, and Bantry, with support from the Divisional Search Team and the Department of Agriculture.

According to a statement from gardai, the search operation was conducted in the Ballydehob area of west Co. Cork today.

Gardaí stated that "searches remain ongoing" and that "no arrests have been made at this time."

The cattle theft originally occurred at a farm in the Lakelands area of Skibbereen, Co. Cork overnight on Monday, November 24, with a total of 12 Friesian heifers and six Friesian bulls being stolen as a result.

Separately, gardaí in Roscommon has issued a reminder today for all owners of agriculture vehicles to ensure that their vehicles are visible to other motorists.

In a social media post, gardaí said: "Drivers of agricultural vehicles in Co. Roscommon are reminded of their responsibility to ensure, especially during these shorter winter evenings, that these vehicles, including tractors, trailers, low-loaders, etc. have the required lighting systems in place prior to being used on public roads."

The post also included a statement from the Road Safety Authority (RSA), which advised drivers on the risks associated with using poorly lit agricultural vehicles on public roads.

According to the RSA: "Rear-end collisions often happen when motorists travelling behind agricultural vehicles misjudge the speed difference between their own vehicle and the slower-moving agricultural one.

"Furthermore, side impact collisions may happen when agricultural vehicles are making wide left- or right-hand turns.

"In order to address these issues and improve road safety, revised agricultural vehicle lighting and visibility standards were introduced in 2016."

The RSA outlined that these standards require agricultural vehicles to be fitted with appropriate lighting systems and reflectors.