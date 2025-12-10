Farm org urges for 'united effort' to stop Mercosur

A farm organisation has said that a "united effort" has delivered the nitrates derogation, and the same is now needed "to stop" the EU-Mercosur trade deal.

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association (ICSA) president, Sean McNamara has said that the confirmation of Ireland’s nitrates derogation for a further three years is a "welcome reminder of what can be achieved when everyone works together with a clear, united purpose".

He said the announcement this week is "proof that when the country rows in behind a common goal, we can influence Europe".

"It shows that when government, MEPs, farm organisations and officials pull in the one direction, Ireland can deliver results at EU level," according to McNamara.

He said the same collective effort must now be applied to stopping the Mercosur trade deal.

“If we can mobilise nationally for the derogation, then we must do the very same for Mercosur," the ICSA president said.

"We need every political leader, every MEP and every farm organisation pulling together to stop this hypocritical deal.

"Now is the time to show the same unity and resolve for beef and poultry farmers that was shown for the dairy sector.”

Conditionality

Regarding the derogation, he said the decision comes with significant conditionality, "some of which will have ramifications beyond those availing of the derogation".

“ICSA is concerned about the obligations linked to the Habitats Directive and the potential for catchment-specific restrictions," McNamara explained.

"Drystock farmers must not be hit with blanket measures to solve problems they did not create.”

McNamara said the ICSA will be holding the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine "to account to ensure all measures are evidence-based, proportionate and targeted".

“Improved water quality is a shared goal, but fairness must be at the heart of every decision," he added.