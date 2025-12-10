Farm succession programme launched by Dairygold

Dairygold has launched a farm succession programme for new, expanding and retiring milk suppliers.

The initiative - Dairygold Pathways - aims to offer options and practical guidance for members considering forming partnerships, planning transfer arrangements, or new entrants to dairy farming, as well as for those preparing to step back from day-to-day farming.

Pathways, the Dairygold Farm Succession Guide, was launched at an event in Corrin Event Centre, Fermoy, Co. Cork this week where over 200 Dairygold members turned out to receive information and advice on farm succession.

The event featured Dairygold suppliers, alongside a panel of legal, taxation and advisory experts brought together to discuss key topics including wills, tax planning and farm transfer structures.

Succession planning

Dairygold chairperson, Pat Clancy said that succession planning is a case-by-case process, and the right solutions look different for every family.

"What remains constant is the benefit to all society members of agreeing a firm pathway for succession on-farm and to enable the next generation to take the next step on their journey as they continue to develop and farm the land," Clancy said.

“Dairying continues to be a fantastic career and we look forward to establishing young farmer groups and hosting further events to support our members."

Nationwide challenge

Recent Dairygold milk supplier census data gathered by the co-op shows that the average age of a Dairygold milk supplier is 59, and 15% currently have no successor identified.

Dairygold said these findings highlight the "increasing urgency around succession planning on dairy farms and the need for structured, practical supports for members".

The co-op said that succession is a nationwide challenge and the Dairygold Pathways programme is aligned with the recent Commission on Generational Renewal in Farming report.

Guidance and support

During 2025, Dairygold appointed Paul O’Connell to the role of dedicated farm succession manager within the co-op to assist members and offer a single point of contact for all queries on succession.

On the programme, O’Connell said: “The pathways booklet is designed to give members a starting point, outlining the supports available with a step-by-step approach to assist them in understanding the options at whatever stage of the journey they are on.

“It also acknowledges that no two situations are the same and that guidance and support are key to helping members through the process of succession planning as they consider their options.

"It is the first step of our programme. We will continue to host further events and initiatives throughout 2026 to support our members and the next generation as they transition to farming the land.”