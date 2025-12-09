Social Democrats ‘hugely concerned’ by nitrates derogation extension

The nitrates derogation three-year extension must be used to draw up plans for the total phase-out of the measure after this period, according to Social Democrats agriculture and environment spokesperson Jennifer Whitmore.

Deputy Whitmore said: “I am hugely concerned by the decision to extend the nitrates derogation - because, if past performance is anything to go by, our water quality is the price we have paid to maintain it.

“This will be our sixth nitrates derogation since 2006. Every time the derogation is extended, we hear the same commitments that water quality will improve.

“It has yet to happen. In fact, a recent EPA report revealed that our waterways are continuing to deteriorate.”

Other EU countries

Deputy Whitmore compared Ireland to other EU member states in relation to the derogation.

She said: “Other EU countries also availed of the derogation but…we are now the only member state opting to continue to heavily pollute our waterways to continue an intensive model of farming”.

She described the situation as “a calamity for rural communities – who deserve, and want, clean water for activities like angling, swimming and tourism opportunities.

“To give one stark example of the impact of nitrates on our waterways, Lady’s Island Lake in Wexford is now being described as ‘dead’.

“We cannot allow for more of our waterways to fall into this retrograde state," Deputy Whitmore said.

Intensified farming

Deputy Whitmore added: “This decision also has implications for farmers, who are being repeatedly incentivised by government to intensify their model of farming – which is not sustainable given our dire water quality and climate action obligations,

“Instead of supporting and resourcing farmers, to move to a more sustainable model, the government is leading them to cliff edges, with negotiations to extend the derogation always coming down to the wire.”

Whitmore added that the latest extension “can’t be just be more business as usual, kicking the can down the road for another three years as our rivers continue to degrade and our biodiversity is irreparably harmed”.

“This latest three-year extension of the nitrates derogation must be used to draw up plans for its total phase out after it expires,” she said.