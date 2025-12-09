Antrim student wins Dairy Council NI award for sports nutrition

Co. Antrim student Chloé Robinson has been named as the winner of the 2025 Dairy Council for Northern Ireland Sports Nutrition Award.

Presented to the student who achieves the highest mark in their MSc in Sports and Exercise Nutrition, the annual Sports Nutrition Award is delivered in partnership between the Dairy Council NI and the Schools of Sport and Exercise Science and Biomedical Science at Ulster University.

According to the council, the award aims to celebrate the exceptional individuals emerging each year as sports and exercise nutritionists across Northern Ireland and ultimately encourage excellence in the field.

‘Honoured’

Prior to completion of the MSc Sport and Exercise Nutrition programme, Chloé studied a BSc in Dietetics at the university and has gained valuable experience working as a dietitian within the NHS.

She is now continuing with further study at Ulster University.

Upon receiving this year’s accolade, Chloé said: “I am honoured to receive this award as part of the MSc in Sport and Exercise Nutrition programme at Ulster University.

"I want to thank all the university staff who have helped and supported me throughout this journey.

“I am grateful for the opportunities the course provided to deepen my understanding of applied nutrition and performance, and I look forward to an exciting future within this field.”

Sports Nutrition seminar

The award was presented at the Dairy Council 2025 Sports Nutrition seminar in November.

At the event, subject lead and senior lecturer at the school of sport and exercise science, Dr. Andrea McNeilly said: “We extend our sincere congratulations to Chloé on being awarded the DCNI Sports Nutrition Award.

“This recognition reflects her sustained dedication and exemplary effort throughout the completion of her MSc, which she achieved with distinction.

“As a teaching team, we wish Chloé every success as she begins her professional career in sport and exercise nutrition. We are confident that she will continue to excel in all her future endeavours.”

‘Positive impact’

Dairy Council NI chief executive Ian Stevenson commented on Chloe’s win: “Working closely with the School of Sport and Exercise Science here at UU allows us to champion the continued hard work and innovation of those participating in courses at Ulster.

“Our award aims to recognise excellent performing students, like Chloé, as they set out to make a positive impact in the field of sports and exercise nutrition.

“On behalf of the Dairy Council team, I would like to offer our congratulations to Chloé.

"We very much look forward to seeing how her career develops in the years to come.”

The Sports Nutrition Award is part of the Dairy Council’s ‘Milk It’ programme, which focuses on communicating the importance of good nutrition for sports and a healthy, active lifestyle, including the potential role of milk.