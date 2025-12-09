NI Water indicates temporary halt to farm inspections - UFU

Northern Ireland Water has indicated they will suspend all water-fitting inspections temporarily until they meet with the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) to discuss the process.

This follows the UFU highlighting concerns over the stringency of the current inspection regime.

UFU deputy president, John McLenaghan expressed strong reservations about the inspections, stating how it sets unattainably high standards for Northern Ireland’s farmers.

The deputy president said: “The UFU reached out to Northern Ireland Water to express our concerns and discontent, as farmers find it increasingly difficult to pass the strict water-fitting inspections.

“The UFU have been calling for changes to be made for some time.

“The 10-week timeframe given to farmers to address issues identified during inspections is simply too short, making it practically impossible to complete the required changes."

According to McLenaghan, the 10-week timeframe "created unnecessary pressure and panic during what is already a tough period for farmers.”

“Northern Ireland Water have indicated they will suspend all farm visits until we meet and this pause gives the UFU the opportunity to work with Northern Ireland Water to make the inspection process more practical and fairer for our local farmers," he said.

UFU

Separately, president of the UFU, William Irvine said there are no plans to cull animals in relation to the recent confirmation of bluetongue in Co. Down

Irvine described the issue as "a highly localised issue", and that evidence the UFU had received has been "driven by unusual midge activity" in a specific area of Northern Ireland.

According to the UFU president, the union wants to ensure that farmers in Northern Ireland "receive clear information and proportionate, science-based decisions".

"It is important to stress that there is no risk to public health, no impact on the food chain, and no intention to cull animals at this time," Irvine said.

He added: “The UFU wants to ensure that any future measures remain proportionate, practical and based firmly on science.”