Cautious welcome for nitrates derogation decision by farm reps

The decision today (Tuesday, December 9) to extend Ireland's nitrates derogation for a further three years is being met with cautious optimism.

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Association (ICMSA) has welcomed the decision as "a sensible and proper recognition of our unique grass-based system", as well as the economic and social importance of the family farm model that still applies in Ireland.

However, ICMSA president, Denis Drennan said that big challenges lie ahead, some of which will have to be dealt with by farmers and the industry, some by government, and others by the EU.

“From a farmer perspective, the very strong focus of farmers on improving water quality needs to be maintained and accelerated," Drennan said.

"Farmers have made huge strides and investments in this area over the last number of years and this needs to be continued.

"For the government’s part, it must ensure that the requirements imposed by the Habitats Directive are fair and reasonable on farmers and that farmers are not made ‘fall guys’ for past failures of the government in terms of implementing the Habitats Directive."

Drennan stressed that this is major concern for farmers and has called for the assessment must be balanced.

“The government must also provide the necessary funding so that all applications for TAMS [Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme] grants for slurry storage are approved and that the planning exemption is introduced immediately and works for farmers," Drennan continued.

"It’s also critical that the government works to deliver longer term security to derogation farmers. A three-year extension, while obviously welcome, is not a suitable timeframe for long-term planning for farmers and the accompanying financial investments, and this needs to be addressed particularly in the context of generational renewal."

The farm organisation has said that the recent decision in TAMS to only approve a maximum of 80% of farmers in the Slurry Storage Scheme is a retrograde step which needs to be reversed.

European Commission

The ICMSA added that what it calls the 'myth of simplification’ by the EU needs to be discarded and has called for a "radical and real" simplification and updating programme to be introduced.

“The commission is working with directives put in place over 30 years ago which are no longer fit for purpose," Drennan said.

"They need to be reviewed and radically updated to take account of changing circumstances and modern farming practices.

"Farmers in Ireland have challenges, we will address them and we have shown that current farming practices can co-exist with a clean environment.

"The regulators need to address the outdated legislation, and we need to work collaboratively to improve our water quality and other environmental indicators," he said.

IFA

Meanwhile the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has said the vote today to extend the nitrates derogation up to the end of 2028, will be a relief to farmers, but added that a longer-term solution is needed.

Commenting from Brussels, IFA Dairy chair Martin McElearney said today’s vote follows an extensive consultation process on the draft Sixth Nitrates Action Programme, which proposes new measures aimed at advancing farmers’ ongoing efforts to enhance water quality.

However, he cautioned that challenges remain: “How the appropriate assessment process will be applied is very much an unknown and is a potentially serious concern for farmers.

"It brings a new challenge for the sector,” he said.

IFA Environment chair John Murphy added that he is relieved that "common sense has prevailed" with the decision to extend the derogation for a further three years.

“The concentrated efforts by farmers under the previous programme to improve water quality have been recognised," Murphy said.

"Securing a long-term, workable solution, that recognises our grass-based system has to remain the ultimate goal.”