Positive EU result on derogation vote is a 'crucial step' for Irish farmers - Tirlán

The yes vote in Brussels that gives Ireland its nitrates derogation over the next three years is a crucial step in safeguarding the country’s farming model according to the Tirlán co-op.

Speaking in Brussels today John Murphy, Tirlán's chair, said that the vote "brings welcome clarity for Irish farmers".

The European Commission's Nitrates Committee voted during its 103 meeting today (Tuesday, December 9) to approve Ireland's derogation request.

Murphy said: "The extension to the derogation underpins the viability of thousands of family farms and supports Ireland’s reputation for sustainable, grass-based food production.”

But he warned that while farmers have been committed to protecting and enhancing water quality in Ireland this "work must now continue".

Accoring to Murphy there must be an "unrelenting focus on delivering reductions in nutrient losses from all sources, including agriculture".

Tirlán

The chair of the co-op not only commended farmers on their role but today also praised the role of co-ops, farm organisations, Teagasc and industry representative groups for their "collaborative approach" to protecting water quality.

He has cautioned however that while Ireland has secured its nitrates derogation for the next three years it is with conditions.

“Appropriate levels of funding and support need to continue to be provided to allow farmers to invest in the infrastructure required to meet the requirements of the derogation.

"In addition, the newly introduced requirements around the Habitats Directive need to be satisfied in a pragmatic and sensible manner that is not too onerous and allow farmers to continue to produce food,” he added.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed that under the "implementing decision for derogation farmers" additional requirements will have to be met by farmers in the Slaney, Barrow, Nore and (Munster) Blackwater river catchments.

DAFM has stated that these catchments "exhibit the highest distance to target" required to support healthy aquatic ecosystems as outlined in the EPA Report: Evidence based targeting of agricultural measures to reduce nitrogen in catchments to achieve water quality objectives - published last August.