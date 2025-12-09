DAFM farm scheme payments worth more than €500m so far this month

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has paid more than €500 million to farmers so far this month.

From today, almost €86 million will issue to farmers in the form of an Eco-Scheme balancing payment.

The commencement of the Eco-Scheme balancing payments will bring the total paid under the 2025 Eco-Scheme since October to almost €288 million, with 112,610 farmers now in receipt of an Eco-scheme payment.

In addition, earlier this week, DAFM announced that more than €55.15 million in payments is issuing to 4,858 farmers under the Organic Farming Scheme.

The latest data from DAFM also shows that €285.7 million has been paid out under the 2025 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and Complimentary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) since the start of December.

The number of farmers paid under these schemes is at 116,941, with total payments to date at €823.16 million.

This includes the 2025 Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers of €32.6 million and the 2024 National Reserve of €2.4 million.

Meanwhile, the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (more commonly known as TAMS) also saw payments made in the TAMS 2 and TAMS 3 tranches.

Approvals issued so far for TAMS 2 have reached 56,676, with the total paid over the last seven days at €1,146.

TAMS 3 approvals are at 39,416, with recipients paid €1.08 million since the beginning of the month.

In addition, approximately €28.07 million in Beef Welfare Scheme payments was issued to some 24,214 farmers from the start of December.

Meanwhile, €37.9 million under the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) and Areas of Specific Constraint (ASC) schemes was issued in payments to a total of 95,965 farmers.

DAFM has also issued a further €5.37 million to farmers participating under the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES), bringing the total paid to date to €703.21 million.

Total payments for the Protein Aid Scheme since the beginning of December were €9.51 million, issued to a total of 1,586 farmers.

In addition, some 1,773 farmers have been paid a total of €229,160 under the Red Clover Scheme, while under the Multi Species Swards Scheme, total payments of €79,107 were issued to 10,762 farmers this month.