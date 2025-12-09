DAERA announces additional £915k funds for nature recovery projects

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced an additional investment of £915,000 to support nature recovery projects in Northern Ireland.

This funding will be made available through the department's Environment Fund multi-year Strategic Strand, which aims to enable non-profit organisations and councils to achieve key environmental priorities across Northern Ireland.

£915,000 has been allocated to fund 13 in-year projects that are set out to "deliver vital work aimed at restoring ecosystems, enhancing biodiversity, and tackling environmental challenges".

This investment adds to DAERA's previous allocation of over £3.2 million for similar nature recovery projects in September earlier this year.

Environment Fund projects

The projects include the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds' (RSPB) LIFE Raft on Rathlin, which has been extended to complete the eradication of invasive rats on the island to protect sea birds, receiving an allocation of £78,200.

The National Trust has been granted £345,149 to support several projects, including Forever Lough Neagh initiatives.

This allocation will also be distributed to increase biosecurity measures on Sheep Island off the north coast of Co. Antrim, and to provide "static bat detectors and an accessible bird hide" at Barmouth beach in Co. Derry.

Path networks within the Divis and Black Mountain site near Belfast will be funded as well.

The charity, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, has received a financial backing of £26,169 to enhance its Adopt A Spot initiative, which encourages local communities to keep their outdoor areas litter-free and improve biodiversity within them.

An allocation of £17,121 has been provided to The Conservation Volunteers to help fund training on freshwater habitats, path refurbishment at Breen Oak Wood in Co. Antrim, and Sitka spruce removal at Altikeeragh Bog in Co. Derry.

Projects from the Mourne Heritage Trust have also been selected for funding, with a total investment of £154,500 being allocated.

This investment will go towards to controlling the erosion of habitats and walking trails around the Slieve Binnian mountain, implementing a wildlife recovery plan, increasing the capacity of drone surveying, and enhancing tree nurseries at Dunnywater and Silent Valley in Co. Down.

A further £28,960 has been distributed to Ulster Wildlife to help fund nest boxes for Black Guillemot populations, upgrades to bird monitoring equipment and the production of natural heritage training videos for planners and agents.

The Northern Ireland Environment Link has received an investment of £17,500 to further "support diverse farmer and agri-sector engagement regarding nature-based solutions."

Outscape's Enhanced People in the Outdoors Monitor NI project, which aims to gather data on how adults use and enjoy the outdoors, has been given £15,000 to allow a "deep dive" to be carried out.

Oxford Jetty at Lough Neagh

The Lough Neagh Partnership has been supported with an investment of £221,740 to help spread awareness about the lake's environmental issues through videos, advertising, community events and consulting with farmers.

This funding will also help provide expert input to monitor and track curlew populations to aid their conservation.

The River Blackwater Trust has been allocated with £11,000 to help fund the extension of staff time needed to continue catchment enhancement and management work for the remainder of 2025/2026.

DAERA

Commenting on the additional investment, Minister Andrew Muir said: "Projects like these are delivering nature recovery across Northern Ireland.

"Urgent and sustained action is needed to halt and reverse biodiversity decline, and this funding provides a much-needed boost for our natural environment."