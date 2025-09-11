Over £3.2m to support nature recovery projects in Northern Ireland

Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir has earmarked over £3.2 million to support nature recovery projects in Northern Ireland.

The funding will be made available through the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Environment Fund.

The fund is one of ways to enable not-for-profit organisations and councils to deliver key environmental priorities across Northern Ireland.

The Nature Recovery Challenge Fund was launched earlier this year as a competitive programme, offering grants starting at £50,000.

Nine projects are being funded through grants worth £1.4 million during this financial year, totaling over £3.2 million up to 2027/2028.

A further two projects will shortly be awarded funding totaling £323,000 in 2025/26 rising to a total of £382,000 up to 2027/2028.

The projects which have been selected for funding include:

Journey to 30x30 – Belfast Hills Partnership;

Crumlin River Green Corridor – Belfast Hills Partnership;

CLMS Habitat Machinery – RSPB Northern Ireland;

Faughan Valley Woodlands Nature Recovery, Woodland Trust Estate – Woodlands Trust NI;

Habitat Improvements for Protected Species at Montiaghs Moss and Portmore Lough;

Roots to Recovery, Cultivating Woodland Resilience – National Trust;

FODC Oak Woodland Restoration for Nature Recovery – Fermanagh and Omagh District Council;

Belfast is Making Space For Nature, Nature Recovery Network – Belfast City Council;

Electrosensory Lab for Adaptive Species Management in the Ocean (ELASMO) – Queen’s University Belfast;

Carr Island – RSPB Northern Ireland (Tranche 2);

Bio-secure Ports: Setting the standard for Small Harbour Protection – Causeway Coast and Glens Council (Tranche 2).

Commenting on the funding allocations, Minister Muir said: "Urgent action is needed to halt and reverse biodiversity decline and these projects will give a much-needed boost to our nature from hills to woodlands and from rivers to loughs.

“This investment in nature recovery will also assist in delivery of key environmental priorities as set out in the Environmental Improvement Plan."

The minister added that it was "extremely encouraging to receive so many applications from organisations carrying out vital work to deliver nature recovery".

“My department will be supporting 11 projects that will help restore ecosystems and enhance biodiversity, promote species recovery and contribute to the global movement to protect 30% of land and ocean areas for nature by 2030," he said.